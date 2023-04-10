LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023: Check Phase 2 Exam Date

LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023 will be available shortly on the official website. Get Direct Link to Download LIC ADO Phase 2 Call Letter Here.

LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023: Life Corporation of India (LIC) has recently announced the result of Phase 1 for Apprentice Development Officers, against 9394 vacancies. The result has been for each zone separately on the official website. Candidates who appeared and qualified in the LIC ADO Phase 1 Exam are now required to appear for LIC ADO Mains Exam 2023.

Aspirants can click on the provided link in order to download LIC ADO Phase 2 Admit Card from the official website.

LIC ADO Result 2023

LIC ADO Mains Exam Date 2023

LIC is conducting the mains exam for all shortlisted candidates on April 23, 2023. The mode of the exam will be online. The mains exam will be of 160 marks for 2 hours.

LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023

LIC will release the mains admit card for exam scheduled on April 23. The admit card will be available 7 to 10 days before the examination date on the link hosted on LIC’s website. Hence, it is expected that the admit card will be available in the second week of April 2023.

Candidate needs to affix their recent photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with admit card along with an original photo IID and photocopy of the same.



The candidates can check the simple steps to download LIC ADO Mains ADO Admit Card by visiting the official website.



Step 1: Visit the website of LIC - and go to the ‘Careers’ section

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23’

Step 3: Click on the main admit card link available on the official website

Step 4: Now, enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password

Step 5: Download LIC ADO Mains Call Letter 2023

LIC ADO Phase 2 Exam Pattern 2023

There will be questions on Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability (50 MCQs of 50 Marks), GK, Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and vocabulary(35 MCQs of 35 Marks), and on 'Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness' with special emphasis on knowledge of 'Life Insurance and Financial Sector' (60 MCQs of 60 Marks).