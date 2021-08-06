LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 Date Announced @licindia.in, Admit Cards Soon

LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 Date: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released an important update regarding the preliminary exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP, Assistant Architect (A.A) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist on licindia.in. All those who enrolled themselves for the exam will be able to soon download their admit cards through the official website of LIC.i.e.licindia.in.

According to the latest notice, LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 is going to be held on 28 August 2021 at various exam centres which were earlier scheduled on 4th April 2020. All applicants are requested to constantly visit the official website.i.e.www.licindia.in >> ‘Careers ‘ for update details about downloading hall tickets, handbook and other information.

When will LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 Admit Card be Released?

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will release the admit card within 15 days before the commencement of the exam. We can expect the admit card by next week. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to bring their photo identity card along with admit card on the day of the exam.

LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 will be conducted through online mode comprising reasoning ability, English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension and Quantitative Aptitude. The duration of the exam will be one hour. There will be 100 questions of 70 Marks. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains exam which will have objective and descriptive test.

This drive is being done to recruit 218 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (AE) – Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO). The online application process for the same was done between 25 Feb to 15 March 2021.