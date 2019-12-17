LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 Available: Download @licindia.in upto 22 Dec

LIC Mains exam will held on this Sunday i.e. on 22 December. Candidates who have not downloaded the LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 yet can download it from LIC official website www. licindia.in.

LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidates can get their admit card from today till 22 December 2019. Candidates can check their exam centre and time on the LIC Assistant Mains Call Letter.

The main examination will consist of objective questions of 200 marks. Questions will be framed from General/Financial Awareness (40 Questions), General English (40 Questions), Quantitative Aptitude (40 Questions), Reasoning Ability/Computer Aptitude (40 Questions) and Hindi Language (40 Questions).

LIC Assistant Result was announced on 27 December 2019. The exam was conducted on 30 and 31 October 2019. Huge numbers of candidates have qualified in the exam. Candidates can check the list of selected candidates for Northern Zone, Western Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, Southern Zone, North Central Zone, East Central Zone and South Central Zone.

Candidates should carry their LIC Main Admit Card along with a valid Photo Identity Proof such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof.

