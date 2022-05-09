List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: 5500+ Various Jobs for Bank, Teacher, Apprentice, Engineer Trainee and others

Government Jobs aspirant can apply for these government jobs under BPSC, RBI,DAE and others for which application process is closing this week. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: If you are a government job aspirant then you have chance to apply for 5500+ for which application process is closing this week. These jobs are available in various organizations including Bank of India (BOI), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL),Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL), Indian Bank, ONGC and others.



Out of 5500 various jobs you have opportunity to apply for different govt. jobs including specialist officer post, Customer Agent, Handyman, Teacher, Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT) & Others. The last date to apply for these posts can expire in this week.



You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here which are different for each exams.

Walk-in-interview Dates: 9, 11 & 14 May 2022



AIASL Recruitment 2022

AI Airports Services Limited (AIASL) has invited application for the 800 posts of Customer Agent, Handyman & Other. You can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 9, 11 & 14 May 2022

Check Details:





10 May 2022



BOI SO Recruitment 2022

Bank of India (BOI) has released online application process for recruitment to the specialist officer post in various streams up to Scale IV. These positions are available on a regular and contract basis

Check details:





13 May 2022

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) a Miniratna (Category I) has invited inviting online applications for Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT). for recruitment at its Operating Units. Candidates with certain educatinal qualification can apply for these posts at its website (hindustancopper.com).

Check Details





13 May 2022

NSUT Recruitment 2022 for 152 Teacher Posts

The Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi has invited online application for 152 Teacher Posts in various departments. Eligible persons may file their applications online only by visiting the NSUT website http://www.nsut.ac.in.

Check details:





14 May 2022

ECIL GET Recruitment 2022

Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) has invited online application for recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET). You can apply for these positons which are available at Headquarters in Hyderabad and Zonal/Branch/Site Offices located across India.

Check details:







14 May 2022

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022

Indian Bank is hiring for the various JMG Scale 1 Posts includingClerk / Officer in different Sports discipline under Sports Quota. A total of 12 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Check Details





15 May 2022

JKPSC CCE Recruitment Notification 2022:

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online application for Combined Competitive Prelims Exam. You can apply online for 240 Vacancies with the official website i.e. jkpsc.nic.in

Check Details





15 May 2022

ONGC Recruitment 2022 for 3600+ Apprentice Trainees

ONGC has released notification for the total 3600+ Apprentice Trainees posts including Accounts Executive, Office Assistant, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Secretarial Assistant and others in the trade/disciplines across India.

Check Details



