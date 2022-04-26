NSUT Recruitment 2022 for 152 Teacher Posts, Apply @nsit.ac.in

NSUT is hiring 152 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Candidates can check the details here.

NSUT Recruitment 2022: The Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi is inviting online applications for faculty recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various departments.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 13 May 2022. NSUT Faculty Recruitment Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 23 April 2022 and on the official website.

Important Date

Last Date for submission of Online application: 13 May 2022

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Faculty Recruitment 2022 Details

Professor - 12

Associate Professor - 38

Assistant Professor - 102

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Faculty Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Professor: Level 10 - Rs. 57,700 - 1,82,400/-

Associate Professor: Level 13A1 - Rs. 1,31,400 - 2,17,100/-

Assistant Professor: Level 14 - Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200/-

Eligibility Criteria for Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Faculty Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should possess Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree. For more details check the detailed notification

Age Limit:

Professor - 55 years

Associate Professor - 50 years

Assistant Professor - 35 years

How to Apply for Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Faculty Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible persons may file their applications online only by visiting the NSUT website

http://www.nsut.ac.in.

Application Fee

For General/OBC/EWS Category Candidates:

Registration Fees - Rs. 1,000/-

Processing Fee - Rs. 1,000/-

Total - Rs. 2,000/-

For SC/ST/PWD Category Candidates:

Registration Fees - Nil

Processing Fee - Rs. 1,000/-

Total - Rs. 1,000/-