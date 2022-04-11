List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: Apply Online for Non-Teaching, Technician, Director Posts @UPSC, MPSC, ECIL, ARSD and Others

Government Jobs aspirant can apply for these following government jobs for which application process closing this week. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: If you are a government jobs aspirant then you should be aware about the various vacancies for which application process is closing this week.

Various government departments including UPSC, Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL, NCBS and others.

You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here which are different for each exams.

ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022 for 26 Non Teaching Staff Posts

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD College), Delhi University has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Non-Teaching Staff including Librarian, Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), Laboratory Attendant (Computer Science Deptt) and others. A total of 756 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022: Notification Details

Last date for submission of application: 11 April 2022

ECIL Recruitment 2022





Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL has 1625 vacant posts of Junior Technician for Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, and Fitter on its official website. Candidats possess a 2-years ITI certificate can apply for ECIL Jr Technician Recruitment 2022.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Notification Details

Last date for submission of application: 11 April 2022

UPSC Latest Recruitment 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online application for the post of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), Assistant Director Grade II (Economic Investigation), and Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology). All Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 April 2022.

UPSC Latest Recruitment 2022: Notification Details

Last date for submission of application: 14 April 2022

NCBS Recruitment 2022

NCBS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Tata Institute for Fundamental Research (TIFR)under the aegis of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has released job notification for the post of Scientific Officer and Scientific Assistant Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check all details here.

NCBS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Notification Details

Last date for submission of application: 15 April 2022

