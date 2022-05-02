Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: Apply Online for 4300+ Jobs in Banks, Railway, ISRO, IB and Others

Government Jobs aspirant can apply for these government jobs under IB, Railway, Banks  and others for which application process is closing this week. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: May 2, 2022 10:46 IST
Modified On: May 2, 2022 10:50 IST
List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: If you are a government job aspirant then you have chance to apply for 4300+ Various Jobs available in Railway, Banks, ISRO, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and others.  The last date to apply for these posts will expire in this week and you have chance to appy for these posts including Apprentice Jobs, Junior Electrical Inspector, Specialist Officer Jobs, Research Scientist, JRF and others. 

You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here which are different for each exams. 

Last Date: 03 May 2022
TNPSC CESE 2022 Recruitment
Organization: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
Number of Posts:  590+
Posts: Automobile Engineer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Engineer,
Check Details:


Last Date:  07 May 2022
IB ACIO Recruitment 2022
Organization: Intelligence Bureau (IB)
Number of Posts:  150
Posts: Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2
Check Details:

Last Date: 08 May 2022
ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 
Organization:  National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO-NRSC)
Number of Posts:  55
Posts: Research Scientist, JRF
Check Details:

Last Date: 10 May 2022
BOI Recruitment 2022:
Organization:  Bank of India (BOI)
Number of Posts:  696
Posts: Specialist Officer Posts (SO)
Check Details:

Last Date: 10 May 2022
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022
Organization:  Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway (ER) 
Number of Posts:  2900+ 
Posts: Apprentice 
Check Details:

