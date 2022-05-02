List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: Apply Online for 4300+ Jobs in Banks, Railway, ISRO, IB and Others

Government Jobs aspirant can apply for these government jobs under IB, Railway, Banks and others for which application process is closing this week. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: If you are a government job aspirant then you have chance to apply for 4300+ Various Jobs available in Railway, Banks, ISRO, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and others. The last date to apply for these posts will expire in this week and you have chance to appy for these posts including Apprentice Jobs, Junior Electrical Inspector, Specialist Officer Jobs, Research Scientist, JRF and others.

You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here which are different for each exams.

Last Date: 03 May 2022

TNPSC CESE 2022 Recruitment

Organization: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Number of Posts: 590+

Posts: Automobile Engineer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Engineer,

Last Date: 07 May 2022

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022

Organization: Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Number of Posts: 150

Posts: Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2

Last Date: 08 May 2022

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022

Organization: National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO-NRSC)

Number of Posts: 55

Posts: Research Scientist, JRF

Last Date: 10 May 2022

BOI Recruitment 2022:

Organization: Bank of India (BOI)

Number of Posts: 696

Posts: Specialist Officer Posts (SO)

Last Date: 10 May 2022

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022

Organization: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway (ER)

Number of Posts: 2900+

Posts: Apprentice

