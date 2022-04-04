TNPSC CESE 2022 Recruitment Notification Out: 590+ Vacancies for AE and Other Posts, Apply @tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC CESE 2022 Recruitment: A detailed notification and online application has been released on the Indian Army's official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

TNPSC CESE 2022 Recruitment Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced over 590+ vacancies for the post of Automobile Engineer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health, General Foreman and Technical Assistant to be filled through Combined Engineering Services Examination 2022.

The commission has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates from 04 April to 03 May 2022. As per the notification, TNPSC CESE will be conducted on 26 June 2022 in two shifts.

TNPSC CESE 2022 Salary

Automobile Engineer - Rs.56100 - 205700 (Level 22) (Revised Scale)

AE - Rs.37700-138500 (Level 20) (Revised Scale)

TNPSC CESE 2022 Vacancy

Post Name Service Name No of Vacancies Automobile Engineer in the Motor Vehicle Maintenance Department

(Post Code – 1788) Tamil Nadu General Service (Service Code No.035) 4 Junior Electrical Inspector (Post Code No.1666) Tamil Nadu Electrical Inspectorate Service (Service Code No.011 8 Assistant Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) (Post Code

- 1667) Tamil Nadu Highways Engineering Service (Service Code No.011) 66 Assistant Engineer (Highways Department) (Post Code – 1661) Tamil Nadu Factory Service (Service Code No.011) 33 Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health (Post Code 1664) Tamil Nadu Factory Service

(Service Code No.011) 18 Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Water Resources Department, PWD) (Post Code 1656) Tamil Nadu Engineering Service (Service Code No.011) 1 c/f BC(G) (DAP) (HH) Assistant Engineer (Civil) (PWD) (Post Code 3656) Tamil Nadu Engineering Service (Service Code No.011) 307+1 c/f BC(G) (DAP) (HH) General Foreman (Post Code. 2026) Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Maintenance Subordinate Service (Service Code No. 051) 7 Technical Assistant (Post Code – 2027) Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Maintenance Subordinate Service (Service Code No. 051) 11 Assistant Engineer (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

Department) (Post Code

1660) Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service Service Code No.011) 93

TNPSC CESE 2022 Educational Qualification

Automobile Engineer in the Motor Vehicles Maintenance Department - Must possess a degree in Automobile (or) Mechanical Engineering (or) be a holder of the Post Diploma in Automobile Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu; (or) be a Licentiate in Automobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering. Must possess experience in the administration of an office and the management of workshops connected with the maintenance and upkeep of Motor Vehicles for a period of not less than five years.

Junior Electrical Inspector - Degree in Electrical Engineering. Provided that other things being equal, preference shall be given to those who have undergone Apprenticeship Training under the Government of India Scheme or the State Government Apprenticeship Scheme for a period of one year.

Assistant Engineer - Degree in Engineering. For details check PDF

Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health - A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Production Engineering or Industrial Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Chemical Engineering or Textile Technology

Age Limit

Automobile Engineer - 37 years

Other - 32 years

Selection Process for TNPSC AE and Other Posts

Selection will be made in two stages:

Written Exam

Interview

How to Apply for TNPSC CCE Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to official websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in Register yourself through the One Time Registration system After registration, click on “Apply” against the recruitment notified on the Commission’s website using the same USER ID and PASSWORD given for ONE TIME REGISTRATION. Select the name of the post for which the applicant wishes to apply.

Application Fee: