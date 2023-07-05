Logical Social Studies Riddle: Test your GK by solving this riddle in 10 seconds

Social Studies Riddles for Class 10th Students: Is your General Knowledge good enough? Well, let’s test it today. Solve this Social Science riddle in 10 seconds and check how good your GK is.

Solve this social studies riddles question and check your GK

Logical Social Science Riddles for 10th-Grade Students: Do you think your General Knowledge is excellent? Well, let’s verify it. Solve this riddle in 10 seconds and rate your GK on a scale of 10. Your rating would be based on one parameter, alone, the number of seconds you take to solve this riddle.

Riddles are a great way to engage in fun learning and test your knowledge on various grounds. It sharpens your brain, helps you brainstorm, and develops a habit of consuming knowledge via fun activities.

In this article, a riddle for students of Class 10, Social Studies, has been presented.

Riddle:

I provide you with food

I provide you with the energy to work

I am a form of agriculture that needs a small space to work

I don’t need advanced technologies for my functioning

Hoe, dao, and digging sticks are enough for my digging

I depend on natural fertility, the monsoon, and other environmental conditions to grow crops

Also famously known as ‘slash and burn’

Who am I?

Your 10 seconds starts now!

And your time ends now.

Were you able to solve this riddle in 10 seconds? If yes, congratulations! Your GK is definitely spot on! And if not, don’t worry. Click on the image below to check the answer, and keep practicing such riddles to improve your GK.

We hope you were able to extract some information from the riddle. Jagran Josh keeps publishing such informative yet engaging riddles. Keep visiting our website JagranJosh for all educational content.

