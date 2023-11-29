CBSE Lost Spring Class 12 MCQs of English Core Chapter 2

Lost Spring Class 12 MCQs: Get the solved MCQs of CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Chapter 3 Lost Spring based on the latest syllabus and exam pattern.

Lost Spring Class 12 MCQs: CBSE Class 12 English Core examination is conducted for a total of 80 marks wherein the literature portion carries 40 marks. The questions in this section are asked from the prescribed textbooks Flamingos and Vistas. The other 40 marks are based on reading skills and creative writing skills. In this article, we have provided Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the second chapter of the CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo textbook, Lost Spring by Anees Jung.

CBSE Class 12 English Lost Spring

The author shares stories about meeting kids who don't have a lot of money. These children have tough lives, and the author wants us to understand their struggles. The stories show how some kids are made to work early in life and can't go to school. The author also talks about how society and politicians sometimes don't care about poor people. One story is about Saheb-E-Alam, a boy who moved from Bangladesh to Delhi and picked up trash for a living. The things he finds in the garbage, like coins or torn shoes, are like treasures for him. The kids and their families try hard to find enough food, but they also have bigger dreams, like getting an education or having nice shoes. Another story is about Mukesh, whose family makes bangles, but he dreams of fixing cars. Even though making bangles is tough and doesn't make much money, the family is afraid to try something else. Mukesh's family is happy they can build a house, but Mukesh still wants to be a car mechanic because that's what he sees on the roads in his town.

Lost Spring Class 12 MCQ with Answers

Q 1 Where did Saheb meet the author?

[A]. Rourkela

[B]. Hyderabad

[C]. Dhaka

[D]. In author’s neighborhood

Answer: D

Q 2 What is lost spring in Firozabad’s story, according to Anees Jung?

[A] Fresh air for residents

[B] Childhood of Mukesh and children involved in glass making

[C] Other businesses

[D] All of the above

Answer: B

Q 3 What was the reason for the lack of unity against government policies among the people in the glass making business?

[A]. People’s fear of government

[B]. Not finding time to fight for the organization

[C]. Reverse policies of bureaucrats and politicians

[D]. People’s fear of local administration.

Answer: C

Q 4 Why did Mukesh’s family not want to do anything other than making bangles?

[A]. They were happy in bangles making job

[B]. They considered it as their destiny

[C]. They didn’t know anything else

[D]. All of the above

Answer: B

Q 5 What are the biggest dangers of working in a glass furnace?

[A]. Addiction of money at young age

[B]. There is a fear of losing eye brightness in early age

[C]. Accompaniment is bad

[D]. Drugs addiction

Answer: B

Q 6 According to author, whose burden was more on the Saheb’s – steel canister of tea shop or plastic bag of ragpicking?

[A]. Plastic bag of ragpicking

[B]. Steel canister of tea shop

[C]. Not mentioned

[D]. Both equally

Answer: B

Q 7 What is the central theme of the story “Lost Spring”?

a) Pitiable condition of the poor children and their lost childhood

b) Garbage

c) Saheb and Mukesh

d) Spring season



Answer: A

Q 8 Why does the author think poor children live barefoot?

[A]. It’s a way of showing poverty

[B]. They don’t have money to buy

[C]. Their parents don’t get them

[D]. They enjoy walking barefoot

Answer: A

