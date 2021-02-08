JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 46 Assistant Programmer Posts, Apply Online @mhc.tn.gov.in

Madras High Court (MHC) or High Court of Madras has published a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Programmer on official website i.e. mhc.tn.gov.in. Check Details Here

Created On: Feb 8, 2021 13:24 IST
Madras High Court Recruitment 2021

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification: Madras High Court (MHC) or High Court of Madras has published a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Programmer. Interested and eligible persons can apply for Madras High Court Assistant Programmer Recruitment through through official website i.e. mhc.tn.gov.in on or before 15 March 2021.

Important Dates

  • Starting date for online submission of application: 07 February 2021
  • Last date for online submission of application: 15 March 2021

Madras High Court Vacancy Details

Assistant Programmer - 46 Posts

Madras High Court  Assistant Programmer Salary:

Pay Level-13: Rs.35900-113500

Eligibility Personal for Madras High Court  Assistant Programmer

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a Bachelor Degree in Science (or) Statistics (or) Economics (or) Commerce or any other discipline of a Recognised University of Indian Union.

Technical Qualification:

 Candidates must possess a Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications from any recognized University of Indian Union or any Institute recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education.

Age Limit:

  • For Others / Unreserved categories - 18 to 30 years
  • SC/SC(A)/ST/ MBC&DC/BC/ BCM and Destitute Widows of all castes - 18 to 35 years
  • Fulltime member or approved / unapproved probationer of the Madras High Court Service or Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service  - 18 to 45 years

 

Madras High Court  Assistant Programmer Notification Download Here

Click Here

Madras High Court  Assistant Programmer Online Application Link

Click Here

Official Website

Click Here

Selection Process for Madras High Court  Assistant Programmer Posts

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Written Examination, Skill Test and Viva Voce.

How to Apply for Madras High Court  Assistant Programmer Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply online forMHC Recruitment 2021 on mhc.tn.gov.in on or before 15 March 2021.

 

Application Fee:

BC/BCM/MBC&DC/Others/UR - Rs.1000/-

SC, ST, Differently Abled Persons and Destitute Widows of all castes - No Fee

 
Job Summary
NotificationMadras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 46 Assistant Programmer Posts, Apply Online @mhc.tn.gov.in
Last Date of SubmissionMar 15, 2021
CityChennai
StateTamil Nadu
CountryIndia
Organization High Court, Madras
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
