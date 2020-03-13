Madras High Court Result 2020 for Computer Operator Declared @mhc.tn.gov.in, Check Skill Test Date

Madras High Court Result 2020 Download: Madras High Court has declared the result and Skill Test date for the posts of Computer Operator/Typist on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for Computer Operator/Typist posts can check result and Skill Test dates from the official website of Madras High Court - mhc.tn.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Madras High Court, selected candidates have secured the required cut off marks in their respective categories and are provisionally Shortlisted for the Skill Test. Now these candidates will be appear for the next round of the selection process which is Skill Test.

Madras High Court has released also the Date of Skill test for the posts of Computer Operator and Typist. The skill test will be conducted on 21 & 22 March 2020.

Candidates who have shortlisted for the Typing Test should note that the Hall Ticket will be uploaded on the official website of Madras High Court in due course. Candidates should check the official website for the same.

It is noted that earlier Madras High Court had released the notification for Computer Operator – 76 Posts and for Typist – 229 Posts.

Madras High Court Result 2020 Download Process

Visit on the official website of Madras High Court-mhc.tn.gov.in.

Go to the Announcements Section available on the Hope Page.

Click on the link “Additional list of shortlisted candidates for the posts of Computer Operator & Typist" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Result.

You can download your result/skill test details and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Madras High Court for latest updates regarding the posts of Computer Operator/Typist. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.