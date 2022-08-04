Maha TET Update: 7800 Disqualified, Lifetime Ban Imposed

Maha TET: Maharashtra State Council of Exam (MSCE) has debarred 7800 candidates to appear in TET. Check Details Here.

Maha TET Update: Maharashtra State Council of Exam (MSCE) has disqualified the students who were involved in the malpractices in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The council has issued a notice against these students found guilty in the Maharashtra TET Scam 2019. According to the notice, action has been taken against 7800 candidates. These candidates are also debarred from appearing in the TET exam in future.

MSCE has stated that around 7,500 candidates declared qualified though they were ineligible for the exam. Also, 293 candidates got fake certificates or attempted to obtain fake certificates.

Other than this, 87 candidates were identified by the Cyber Police Station, Pune City on the basis of information received from the accused during the investigation.

As per the reports, earlier, Tukaram Supe, head of the Maharashtra State Board of Examinations, and Abhishek Savrikar, advisor to the education department, were arrested in the same case. Also, IAS Sushil Khodvekar was found guilty in the exam. According to the police investigation, the result was rigged by taking 50 to 60 thousand rupees from the candidates.

On 16 December 2021, a criminal case was also registered under Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 34, 120 (b) and 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 against the malpractice in the MAHA TET 2019 exam.