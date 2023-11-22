Mahaforest Result 2023 (OUT) at mahaforest.gov.in: Check Vanrakshak Download Link

Mahaforest Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra Forest Department released the result of the online exam for the post of Stenographer (Higher Grade), Stenographer (Lower Grade), Jr. Engineer (Civil), Sr. Statistics Assistant, Jr. Statistics Assistant, Surveyor, Accountant, and Forest Guard, for a total of 2417 vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the result from the official website of the department
Mahaforest Forest Guard Result Link 2023
The candidates can check their marks by login into the provided link to download the answer key.
|
Mahaforest Answer Key 2023
Mahaforest Vanrakshak Result 2023
The result of the exam is released on 22nd November on its website.
How to Download Maha Vanrakshak Result 2023
The candidates can check the steps to download the answer below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Maharashtra Forest Department at www.mahaforest.gov.in.
Step 2: click on 'भरती प्रक्रिया Click Here'
Step 3: Click on the result link
Step 4: Check your result
Maharashtra Forest Guard 203 Overview
|
Examination Authority
|
Maharashtra Forest Department
|
Examination Name
|
Maharashtra Forest Guard Exam 2023
|
Total Vacancies
|
2417
|
Post Names
|
Stenographer
Forest Guard
Accountant
Surveyor
|
Examination Date
|
31st July to 11th August 2023
|
Result Date
|
22 November
|
Selection Process
|
Written test
Interview Round
Document verification
|
Official website
|
mahaforest.gov.in