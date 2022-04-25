MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022 for Engineers @mahagenco.in, Details Here

Mahagenco is hiring Chief Engineer, Deputy Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer. Candidates can check details here.

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) is looking to recruit Chief Engineer, Deputy Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer. Candidates can apply offline on or before the last date.

Mahagenco Notification is published on the official website - mahagenco.in. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, salary, and application procedure here.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 17 May 2022

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Chief Engineer - 07

Deputy Chief Engineer - 11

Superintending Engineer - 23

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Chief Engineer - Bachelors’ Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering / Power Engineering / Electrical & Power Engineering & Technology from recognized University.15 years’ experience in Power Generation Company of Central/ State/ IPP (Independent Power Producer) under principle employer. Out of which at least 05 years in the area of Power Generation in selection posts like Executive Engineer & above. Out of which 02 years in the position of Dy. Chief Engineer. OR 03 years in the position of Dy. Chief Engineer.

Deputy Chief Engineer - Bachelors’ Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering / Power Engineering / Electrical & Power Engineering & Technology from recognized University. 14 years’ experience in Power Generation Company of Central/ State/ IPP (Independent Power Producer) under principle employer. Out of which at least 04 years in the area of Power Generation in selection posts like Executive Engineer & above. Out of which 01 year in the position of Superintending Engineer. OR 02 years in the position of Superintending Engineer.

Superintending Engineer - Bachelors’ Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering / Power Engineering / Electrical & Power Engineering & Technology from recognized University. 12 years’ experience in Power Generation Company of Central/ State/ IPP (Independent Power Producer) under principle employer. Out of which at least 05 years in the area of Power Generation as Executive Engineer & Addl. Executive Engineer. OR 02 years as Executive Engineer.

Age Limit:

Chief Engineer : 50 years

Chief Engineer: 48 years, For Mahagenco Employees: 57 years

Superintending Engineer : 45 years, For Mahagenco Employees: 57 years.

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022 Salary

Chief Engineer - Rs.118195-5025- 228745.

Deputy Chief Engineer - Rs. 105035 -4610- 215675.

Superintending Engineer - Rs. 92380-3980- 112280 -4405- 204785

How to apply for MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022 ?

Application duly filled in & signed, Original Demand Draft and attested copies of certificates in support of age, qualifications, Caste, Caste Validity (If available), Domicile, Post Qualification experience specifically showing date of joining and relief, posts held, Salary Slips / proofs (for deciding specific experience), etc. should be sent / submitted well in advance to:- “Assistant General Manager (HR-RC), Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd., Estrella Batteries Expansion Compound, Ground Floor, Labour Camp, Dharavi Road, Matunga, Mumbai - 400 019” The departmental employees of the MSPGCL, applying need not to submit the application through proper channel.

MAHAGENCO Notification Download