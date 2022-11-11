Maharashtra Board HSC English Literature Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12 English Literature Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra Board HSC English Literature Syllabus 2023: Get the complete syllabus with the objectives and testing and evaluation guidelines of Class 12 English Literature by Maharashtra board for 2023.

Maharashtra Board HSC English Literature Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra Board released the new English Literature syllabus for 2023 HSC class 12th board examinations on their official website. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) introduced this elective course of English at the higher secondary level from June 2009. It runs parallel to the compulsory English subject for students who would like to pursue Literature in English.

The Objective of this course is to enable the students to

- to read and appreciate literature as a unique form of communication.

- to engage with major forms of literary writing.

- to develop creativity in writing.

- to enhance literary sensibility and critical thinking.

- to understand literature in all its perspectives: literature as language, literature as experience, literature as communication/discourse.

- to develop a humanistic and broad outlook.

In this article, we are providing the latest Maharashtra Board HSC English Literature Syllabus 2023 and towards the end of the syllabus content, you will get the link to download it in PDF format.

Maharashtra Board HSC English Literature Syllabus 2023

Part one: Introduction to the Study of English Literature

i) Literature as language

ii) Literature as experience

iii) Literary communication and non-literary communication

iv) Literature as discourse.

Part Two: Detailed Reading

i) Poems: (About 400 lines) Number of poems about 20. Poems should be both Classical and Modern.

ii) Short stories: About 8 stories. About 60 pages.

iii) Essays: about 4 essays. About 20 pages.

iv) One Act Play: About 10 pages.

v) Biographical pieces: About two pieces. About 10 pages.

(A Coursebook will be prepared by the Board for Part One and Part Two)

Part Three: Non-detailed reading

i) A short novel (British or Indian)

ii) A Play (The Board will prescribe books for Part Three)

Learning Approach

The state has decided to adopt Interactive approach to teaching by:

i) ‘Participative learning’ through teacher-student interaction, involving pair/group work.

ii) Activities/Tasks to sharpen students’ creative ability and critical thinking.

iii) Task based methodology with a learner centered approach.

iv) Promotion of the use of Audio-visual materials, CDs, short films, project work, review of literary texts.

Testing and Evaluation

The testing framework for Maharashtra Board HSC English Literature will be ‘performance and application oriented’. The evaluation will be completely devoid of memory based approach to douse all scopes for rote learning.