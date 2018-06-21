Maharashtra Board HSC Environmental Education Syllabus 2023: Download the new PDF
Maharashtra Board HSC Environmental Education Syllabus 2023: The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC Environmental Education subject is available for Class 12th. Environmental Education is one of the Compulsory subjects for all streams in Maharashtra board, i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science, and has been designed on suggestions of National Focus Group on Habitat and Learning and the National Curriculum Frame work (NCF-2005). The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC Environment Education is based on curriculum prescribed by National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) as it is the nodal agency for the subject Environment Education as per the directive of Supreme Court. Therefore, the Environmental Education Syllabus of Maharashtra board HSC has been designed by NCERT considering the state’s needs and requirements. The subject is based on various environmental education related activities and also, Journal assignments have been included to make the students’ learning assessment process easy.
Maharashtra Board HSC Environmental Education Syllabus 2023 for class 12th:
Units
Chapters/Topics
Unit 1: Exosphere (Atmosphere, Hydrosphere, Lithosphere)
Sustainable and non-sustainable use of renewable and non-renewable natural resources, such as water and minerals
Changing patterns of land use and land cover
Management of gaseous, solid, liquid and hazardous wastes
Air, water (fresh and marine), soil pollution – sources and consequences
Noise and radiation pollution – sources and consequences
Ozone layer depletion and its effect
Greenhouse effect; global warming and climatic change and its effects
Disasters - natural (earthquakes, droughts, floods, cyclones, landslides) and manmade (technological and industrial); their impact on the environment; prevention, control and mitigation
Strategies for reducing pollution and improving the environment
Unit 2: Biosphere (Ecosystems and Biological Population)
Sustainable and non-sustainable use of biological populations
Sustainable agriculture
Impact of Genetically Modified Organisms
Deforestation, overgrazing, over fishing
Concept and value of biodiversity
Components of biodiversity – genes, species, and ecosystems
Landscape ecology
India as a mega diversity nation
Economic potential of biodiversity
Loss of biodiversity - threatened, endangered and extinct species
Strategies for conservation of biodiversity – in situ and ex situ
Mitigating the people-wildlife conflict
Unit 3: Energy, Material, Information Flows
Changing global patterns of energy and water consumption - from ancient to modern times
Energy and water consumption and quality of life
Rising demand for energy, and water, gap between demand and supply (Indian context)
Conventional and non-conventional energy sources - potential (Indian context) and limitations of each source, methods of harnessing and environmental consequences of their use with special reference to Indian context Energy conservation - efficiency in production, transportation and utilisation of energy
Planning and management of energy; future sources of energy - hydrogen, alcohol, fuel cells
Enhancing efficiency of devices and optimising energy utilisation
Modern Information Communication Technology Revolution and environment
At the higher secondary stage, students pursue many different academic streams drawn from languages, sciences, mathematics, social sciences, commerce, arts and physical education or vocational courses. However, no matter which stream and ;profession they are in, it is important that the students further strengthen their knowledge and understanding of various aspects of environment. They should be able to understand the problems and acquire attitudes and behaviours desirable for environmental improvement, safety management, and sustainable development.
