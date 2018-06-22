Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: PDF for Class 12th

Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education is available here for Class 12th. Health and Physical Education subject is one of the compulsory subjects for both Class 11th and Class 12th students of Maharashtra Board irrespective of the stream.
The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education subject has been given weightage of 80:20 i.e. 80 marks are for Physical/Practical Test and 20 marks are for Theory Paper.
Check here the complete syllabus of Maharashtra board HSC Health and Physical Education Subject for Theory Paper including detailed chapter-wise topics
- Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus Health and Physical Education is divided in to two parts –
Part A: Practical syllabus carrying 80% weightage
Part B: Theory paper syllabus carrying 20% weightage
- However, the marks for theory paper and practical paper is equal i.e. each part carries 25 marks.
Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023:
Part A: Practicals for Class 12th –
|
Sub units
|
Detailed Topics
|
Health Related Physical Fitness and Motor Fitness
|
Health Related Physical Fitness:
Cardio Vascular Fitness –
Muscular Strength – Compulsory
Muscular Endurance – Compulsory
Flexibility – Compulsory
Body Composition – Compulsory
Motor Fitness:
|
Athletic, Games, and Sports
|
1. Athletics:
Specialisation in any one of the following –
2. Games
Specialization in any one of the following –
(a) Free hand exercise
(b) Strength training (Isometric, Isotonic, other strength training methods)
(c) Endurance training (Continuous, fartlek, Interval etc.) (d) Speed training (e) Flexibility training
3. Technical/skill training:
(a) Refinement of skills with the help of exercises/drills
(b) Lead up activities
(c) Coaching of skills in game situation
4. Tactics and Strategies
(a) Individual tactics (Attack, Defence)
(b) Team tactics (Attack, Defence)
5. Specific tests for the activity
|
Yoga
|
1. Yoga (Specialization)
(a) Asanas –Any two. Final position – 01 min
(b) Pranayama – any two
(c) Kriyas – any two
(d) Knowledge of the effects of Asanas
(e) Chanting of Omkar, Mantras
(f) Relaxation and Concentration
2. Yogic Exercises – (Compulsory)
For Class 12th –
3. Kriyas:
Kapalbhati: Practice of following types of - Pranayams
Agnisar
Weightage for practical:
|
Area
|
Class 12th
|
Physical Fitness
|
20%
|
Athletics, Sports and Games
|
70%
|
Yogic Exercises
|
10%
Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023:
Part B: Theory Paper –
Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education Theory Syllabus for Class 12th
Types of activities for fitness
Chapter 1: Means of fitness development- a) Aerobic activities – jogging, cycling, calisthenics, rhythmic exercises b) Participation in games and sports c) Circuit training
Chapter 2: Obesity management
Chapter 3: Bone injuries, joint injuries
Chapter 4: Aesthetics in sports
Chapter 5: Sports and culture
Chapter 6: Sports for international understanding
Chapter 7: Doping
Chapter 8: Nutrition
Chapter 9: Personal course in fitness (Lab Method) level 4- Calculation of fitness index players of the same game playing on different levels (District, State, National, International)
|Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: PDF for Class 12th