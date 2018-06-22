Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: PDF for Class 12th

Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: Students can know here Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus for Health and Physical Education paper for Class 12th.

Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus
Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus

Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education is available here for Class 12th. Health and Physical Education subject is one of the compulsory subjects for both Class 11th and Class 12th students of Maharashtra Board irrespective of the stream.

The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education subject has been given weightage of 80:20 i.e. 80 marks are for Physical/Practical Test and 20 marks are for Theory Paper.

Check here the complete syllabus of Maharashtra board HSC Health and Physical Education Subject for Theory Paper including detailed chapter-wise topics

  • Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus Health and Physical Education is divided in to two parts –

Part A: Practical syllabus carrying 80% weightage

Part B: Theory paper syllabus carrying 20% weightage

  • However, the marks for theory paper and practical paper is equal i.e. each part carries 25 marks.

Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023:

Part A: Practicals for Class 12th –

Sub units

Detailed Topics

Health Related Physical Fitness and Motor Fitness

Health Related Physical Fitness:

Cardio Vascular Fitness –

  • Target heart rate,
  • Warming up and Cooling down
  • Exercises – stretches, upper body development, lower body development, mid section development
  • Activities – Routine: exercises to music, continuous body movement activity (compulsory – Aerobics, Rope Jumping and Minimum one of – Jogging, Walking, Interval Training, Circuit Training, Astronaut Drills, Staircase Running, Running on the spot)  

Muscular Strength – Compulsory

  • Dandas
  • Pushups, Pullups (Boys)
  • Modified Pushups (girls)
  • Squats and Wide Squats
  • Rope Climbing
  • Flexed Armed Hanging
  • Sitting Ball Throw (Basket Ball)
  • Lunges

Muscular Endurance – Compulsory

  • Sit ups – Bent Knee, Curl ups, Reverse Curls, Oblique
  • Pullups – Assisted
  • Knee Sit Wall

Flexibility – Compulsory

  • Surya Namaskar
  • Stretching Exercises

Body Composition – Compulsory

  • Compulsory – Waist to Hip ratio, Body Mass Index
  • Desirable – Measurement of Body Fat with skinfold calliper, Counselling with respect to Nutrition exercises  

Motor Fitness:

  • Speed – 100 m running, sprints, games, Frisbee games,
  • Agility – (4x10) Shuttle run, games, frisvee games
  • Power – pylometrics games, Frisbee games
  • Co-ordination – Skipping, Wall Volley, Ball drills, Frisbee games 
  • Balance
  • Obstacle course – Compulsory Stretching, Vaulting, Agility Run, Climbing, Hanging, Chinning, Crawling, Balancing

Athletic, Games, and Sports

1. Athletics:

  • 100m, 200m, 400m running
  • 4x100 relay race
  • Long jump, high jump, triple jumps
  • Javelin, shot put, discus throws

Specialisation in any one of the following –

  1. Aerobics
  2. Adventure Activities
  3. Archery
  4. Base Ball
  5. Badminton
  6. Ball Badminton
  7. Boxing
  8. Basket Ball
  9. Cross Country
  10. Cricket
  11. Cycling
  12. Football
  13. Gymnastics
  14. Hockey
  15. Handball
  16. Judo
  17. Kho-Kho
  18. Kabaddi
  19. Karate
  20. Tennis
  21. Roller Skating
  22. Soft ball
  23. Swimming
  24. Throw ball
  25. Table Tennis
  26. Volleyball
  27. Water polo
  28. Wt. Lifting
  29. Wrestling
  30. Athelatics
  31. Yoga

2. Games

Specialization in any one of the following –

  1. Warming up – (a) general (b) Specific
  2. Training for specific motor abilities:

(a) Free hand exercise

(b) Strength training (Isometric, Isotonic, other strength training methods)

(c) Endurance training (Continuous, fartlek, Interval etc.) (d) Speed training (e) Flexibility training

3. Technical/skill training:

(a) Refinement of skills with the help of exercises/drills

(b) Lead up activities

(c) Coaching of skills in game situation

4. Tactics and Strategies

(a) Individual tactics (Attack, Defence)

(b) Team tactics (Attack, Defence)

5. Specific tests for the activity

Yoga

1. Yoga (Specialization)

(a) Asanas –Any two. Final position – 01 min

(b) Pranayama – any two

(c) Kriyas – any two

(d) Knowledge of the effects of Asanas

(e) Chanting of Omkar, Mantras

(f) Relaxation and Concentration

2. Yogic Exercises – (Compulsory)

For Class 12th

  • Trikonasana
  • Bakasana
  • Uttanmandukasana
  • Parvatasana with padmasana
  • Mayurasana
  • Viparitkarni
  • Shavasan

3. Kriyas:

Kapalbhati: Practice of following types of - Pranayams

Agnisar

  • Anulom - Vilom
  • Suryabhedi
  • Nauli
  • Ujjai
  • Tratak
  • Sitkari
  • Shitali -Pranayam
  • Bhramri
  • Bhramari –Pranayam

Weightage for practical:

Area

Class 12th

Physical Fitness

20%

Athletics, Sports and Games

70%

Yogic Exercises

10%

Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023:

Part B: Theory Paper –

Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education Theory Syllabus for Class 12th 

Types of activities for fitness

Chapter 1: Means of fitness development- a) Aerobic activities – jogging, cycling, calisthenics, rhythmic exercises b) Participation in games and sports c) Circuit training

Chapter 2: Obesity management

Chapter 3: Bone injuries, joint injuries

Chapter 4: Aesthetics in sports

Chapter 5: Sports and culture

Chapter 6: Sports for international understanding

Chapter 7: Doping

Chapter 8: Nutrition

Chapter 9: Personal course in fitness (Lab Method) level 4- Calculation of fitness index players of the same game playing on different levels (District, State, National, International)

Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: PDF for Class 12th

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play