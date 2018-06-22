Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: PDF for Class 12th

Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: Students can know here Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus for Health and Physical Education paper for Class 12th.

Maharashtra HSC Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2023: The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education is available here for Class 12th. Health and Physical Education subject is one of the compulsory subjects for both Class 11th and Class 12th students of Maharashtra Board irrespective of the stream.

The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education subject has been given weightage of 80:20 i.e. 80 marks are for Physical/Practical Test and 20 marks are for Theory Paper.

Check here the complete syllabus of Maharashtra board HSC Health and Physical Education Subject for Theory Paper including detailed chapter-wise topics

Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus Health and Physical Education is divided in to two parts –

Part A: Practical syllabus carrying 80% weightage

Part B: Theory paper syllabus carrying 20% weightage

However, the marks for theory paper and practical paper is equal i.e. each part carries 25 marks.

Part A: Practicals for Class 12th –

Sub units Detailed Topics Health Related Physical Fitness and Motor Fitness Health Related Physical Fitness: Cardio Vascular Fitness – Target heart rate,

Warming up and Cooling down

Exercises – stretches, upper body development, lower body development, mid section development

Activities – Routine: exercises to music, continuous body movement activity (compulsory – Aerobics, Rope Jumping and Minimum one of – Jogging, Walking, Interval Training, Circuit Training, Astronaut Drills, Staircase Running, Running on the spot) Muscular Strength – Compulsory Dandas

Pushups, Pullups (Boys)

Modified Pushups (girls)

Squats and Wide Squats

Rope Climbing

Flexed Armed Hanging

Sitting Ball Throw (Basket Ball)

Lunges Muscular Endurance – Compulsory Sit ups – Bent Knee, Curl ups, Reverse Curls, Oblique

Pullups – Assisted

Knee Sit Wall Flexibility – Compulsory Surya Namaskar

Stretching Exercises Body Composition – Compulsory Compulsory – Waist to Hip ratio, Body Mass Index

Desirable – Measurement of Body Fat with skinfold calliper, Counselling with respect to Nutrition exercises Motor Fitness: Speed – 100 m running, sprints, games, Frisbee games,

Agility – (4x10) Shuttle run, games, frisvee games

Power – pylometrics games, Frisbee games

Co-ordination – Skipping, Wall Volley, Ball drills, Frisbee games

Balance

Obstacle course – Compulsory Stretching, Vaulting, Agility Run, Climbing, Hanging, Chinning, Crawling, Balancing Athletic, Games, and Sports 1. Athletics: 100m, 200m, 400m running

4x100 relay race

Long jump, high jump, triple jumps

Javelin, shot put, discus throws Specialisation in any one of the following – Aerobics Adventure Activities Archery Base Ball Badminton Ball Badminton Boxing Basket Ball Cross Country Cricket Cycling Football Gymnastics Hockey Handball Judo Kho-Kho Kabaddi Karate Tennis Roller Skating Soft ball Swimming Throw ball Table Tennis Volleyball Water polo Wt. Lifting Wrestling Athelatics Yoga 2. Games Specialization in any one of the following – Warming up – (a) general (b) Specific Training for specific motor abilities: (a) Free hand exercise (b) Strength training (Isometric, Isotonic, other strength training methods) (c) Endurance training (Continuous, fartlek, Interval etc.) (d) Speed training (e) Flexibility training 3. Technical/skill training: (a) Refinement of skills with the help of exercises/drills (b) Lead up activities (c) Coaching of skills in game situation 4. Tactics and Strategies (a) Individual tactics (Attack, Defence) (b) Team tactics (Attack, Defence) 5. Specific tests for the activity Yoga 1. Yoga (Specialization) (a) Asanas –Any two. Final position – 01 min (b) Pranayama – any two (c) Kriyas – any two (d) Knowledge of the effects of Asanas (e) Chanting of Omkar, Mantras (f) Relaxation and Concentration 2. Yogic Exercises – (Compulsory) For Class 12th – Trikonasana

Bakasana

Uttanmandukasana

Parvatasana with padmasana

Mayurasana

Viparitkarni

Shavasan 3. Kriyas: Kapalbhati: Practice of following types of - Pranayams Agnisar Anulom - Vilom

Suryabhedi

Nauli

Ujjai

Tratak

Sitkari

Shitali -Pranayam

Bhramri

Bhramari –Pranayam

Weightage for practical:

Area Class 12th Physical Fitness 20% Athletics, Sports and Games 70% Yogic Exercises 10%

Part B: Theory Paper –

Maharashtra Board HSC Health and Physical Education Theory Syllabus for Class 12th

Types of activities for fitness

Chapter 1: Means of fitness development- a) Aerobic activities – jogging, cycling, calisthenics, rhythmic exercises b) Participation in games and sports c) Circuit training

Chapter 2: Obesity management

Chapter 3: Bone injuries, joint injuries

Chapter 4: Aesthetics in sports

Chapter 5: Sports and culture

Chapter 6: Sports for international understanding

Chapter 7: Doping

Chapter 8: Nutrition

Chapter 9: Personal course in fitness (Lab Method) level 4- Calculation of fitness index players of the same game playing on different levels (District, State, National, International)