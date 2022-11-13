Maharashtra Board HSC Political Science Syllabus 2023: Class 12 Political Science Syllabus in PDF

Maharashtra Board HSC Political Science Syllabus 2023: This article puts together the theory contents as well as the internal assessment list of the latest Political Science syllabus by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

Maharashtra Board HSC Political Science Syllabus 2023: This article puts together the contents of the latest Political Science syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education class 12th. The syllabus includes the theory contents as well as the internal assessment list.

Political Science covers topics such as Liberty, Equality, Justice, Human Rights, State, Nation along with International Relation, world security, changing world, globalization, OBC politics, Regionalism, Communalism and social movements. Governance - is one of the major topics of this subject.

The goal of introducing this crucial course to young students of senior secondary level is:

To create and develop interest among students in Political Science as an important Social Science. To introduce to students the relation of Political Science to social life, introduce Political Science to social life, introduce various concepts from Political Science and their importance. To create awareness about Human Rights and their violations. To introduce to students International organizations and changing context of world politics. To introduce to students the social, cultural economic effects of Globalization in India. To create awareness among students about the Fundamental Rights necessary for all round development of individuals. To introduce to students changing nature of legislature, Executive and Judiciary. To explain to students changing nature of party competition in India and its effects on Indian Politics. To introduce to students various social political movements in India and the new trends in Indian Politics based on caste, religion, language.

Maharashtra Board HSC Political Science Syllabus 2023

Part One

Indian Constitution

Indian Constitution : Characteristics Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles and Fundamental duties. Legislature : Parliament.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Law making process, Amendment procedure State legislature : Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad

Executive : Union Executive :

President – Election, Power and Functions

Vice President – Election, Power and Functions

Prime Minister and Council of Ministers – Election, Collective Responsibility and Role of Prime Minister

State Executive – Governor, Chief Minister and Council of - Ministers.

Judiciary : Introduction, composition

A) Supreme Court : Introduction, Composition, power and function

B) High Court : Composition, power and function

C) Subordinate Court, Lok Nyayalaya

D) Independence of the judiciary

Part Two

Politics in India

Patterns of Party Competition

i) One party dominant system

ii) Towards multi party system

7. Political and Social Movements

i) Nature of social movement

ii) Role of movements in democratic system

iii) Examples of movements

i) Caste

ii) Workers

iii) Women

iv) Farmers etc.

8. New trends in Indian Politics

i) Changing relations between caste and politics – OBC Politics

ii) Regionalism and Increasing importance of states

iii) Rising importance of religion in Indian Politics.

Internal assessment -

i) Field visit

ii) Interview

iii) Seminar

iv) News paper cutting

v) Book Review

vi) Project



