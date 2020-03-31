Maharashtra GDS Result 2020: India Post GDS Result Expected Soon @appost.in, Check Updates Here

Maharashtra GDS Result 2020: India Post is all set to release the result for the post of Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) for Maharashtra Circle on its official website. As per the official website, Maharashtra Circle GDS Result (3650) is under process. Hence, the Post Office Result 2020 is expected to release anytime soon.

However, some candidates are saying that they have received the intimation regarding the result. Candidates, who have successful applied for Maharashtra GDS Recruitment 2020, are advised to keep an eye on this page or on the official website for Maharashtra GDS Result 2020 Updates. They can download GDS Result 2020 PDF from official website www.appost.in, once released.

India Post will prepare a selection list of Gramin Dak Sevak for Maharashtra Circle containing the details of shortlisted candidates. A total of 3650 candidates will be shortlisted for Maharashtra Gram Dak Sevak Post.

Maharashta GDS Result 2020

Maharastra GDS shortlisted candidates will appear for verification of all educational & other certificates and documents. The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only.

India Post, Maharashtra Circle had invited applications for the recruitment of 3650 Gramin Dak Sevaks as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak at various locations such as Navi Mumbai, Kolhapur,Solapur, Jalgaon, Pune, Ahmednagar, Thane etc. Maharshtra GDS application from 01 November 2019. The last date for submitting online applications was 30 November 2020.

Maharashtra GDS Recruitment Notification