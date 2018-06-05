Maharashtra State Board HSC Physics Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12 Physics Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra State Board HSC Physics Syllabus 2023: Download the latest and updated Class 12 physics syllabus for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education HSC Board Exams 2023 in PDF format.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Physics Syllabus 2023: Only three months are left in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams and students’ preparation is in full swing. However, it’s necessary to keep up to date with the latest syllabus and other changes. On that note, we bring you the latest physics syllabus released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12th HSC students.

Physics is the study of matter and energy and their interactions. It’s an important and challenging subject that students choose as an elective in the science stream. Physics constitutes a wide variety of topics like light, motion, time, sound, heat, electricity, and quantum physics, aka the study of matter at the most fundamental level.

You can check out the Maharashtra State Board HSC Physics syllabus 2023 below. The PDF link is attached at the end of the article.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Physics Syllabus for Class 12

1. Circular motion

Angular displacement, Angular velocity and angular acceleration, Relation between linear velocity and angular velocity, Uniform circular motion, Radial acceleration, Centripetal and centrifugal forces, Banking of roads, Vertical circular motion due to earth’s gravitation, Equation for velocity and energy at different positions of vertical circular motion. Kinematical equations for circular motion in analogy with linear motion.

2. Gravitation

Newton’s law of gravitation, Projection of satellite, Periodic time, Statement of Kepler’s laws of motion, Binding energy and escape velocity of a satellite, Weightlessness condition in orbit, Variation of ‘g’ due to altitude, latitude, depth and motion, Communication satellite and its uses.

3. Rotational motion

Definition of M.I., K.E. of rotating body, Rolling motion, Physical significance of M.I., Radius of gyration, Torque, Principle of parallel and perpendicular axes, M.I. of some regular shaped bodies about specific axes, Angular momentum and its conservation.

4. Oscillations

Explanation of periodic motion, S.H.M., Differential equation of linear S.H.M. Projection of U.C.M. on any diameter, Phase of S.H.M., K.E. and P.E. in S.H.M., Composition of two S.H.M.’s having same period and along same line, Simple pendulum, Damped S.H.M

5. Elasticity

General explanation of elastic property, Plasticity, Deformation, Definition of stress and strain, Hooke’s law, Poisson’s ratio, Elastic energy, Elastic constants and their relation, Determination of ‘Y’, Behaviour of metal wire under increasing load, Applications of elastic behaviour of materials

6. Surface tension

Surface tension on the basis of molecular theory, Surface energy, Surface tension, Angle of contact, Capillarity and capillary action, Effect of impurity and temperature on surface tension. 153

7. Wave motion

Simple harmonic progressive waves, Reflection of transverse and longitudinal waves, Change of phase, Superposition of waves, Formation of beats, Doppler effect in sound.

8. Stationary waves

Study of vibrations in a finite medium, Formation of stationary waves on string, Study of vibrations of air columns, Free and Forced vibrations, Resonance

9. Kinetic theory of gases and Radiation

Concept of an ideal gas, Assumptions of kinetic theory, Mean free path, Derivation for pressure of a gas, Degrees of freedom, Derivation of Boyle’s law, Thermodynamics- Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature, 1st law of thermodynamics, 2nd law of thermodynamics, Heat engines and refrigerators, Qualitative idea of black body radiation, Wein’s displacement law, Greenhouse effect, Stefan’s law, Maxwell distribution, Law of equipartition of energy and application to Specific heat capacities of gases

10. Wave theory of light

Wave theory of light, Huygens’ Principle, Construction of plane and spherical wave front, Wave front and wave normal, Reflection at plane surface, Refraction at plane surface, Polarisation, Polaroids, Plane polarised light, Brewster’s law, Doppler effect in light

11. Interference and diffraction

Interference of light, Conditions for producing steady interference pattern, Young’s experiment, Analytical treatment of interference bands, Measurement of wavelength by biprism experiment, Diffraction due to single slit, Rayleigh’s criterion, Resolving power of a microscope and telescope, Difference between interference and diffraction

12. Electrostatics

Gauss’ theorem proof and applications, Mechanical force on unit area of a charged conductor, Energy density of a medium, Dielectrics and electric polarisation, Concept of condenser, Capacity of parallel plate condenser, Effect of dielectric on capacity, Energy of charged condenser, Condensers in series and parallel, Van de Graaff generator.

13. Current electricity

Kirchhoff’s law, Wheatstone’s bridge, Meter bridge, Potentiometer

14. Magnetic effects of electric current

Ampere’s law and its applications, Moving coil galvanometer, Ammeter, Voltmeter, Sensitivity of moving coil galvanometer, Cyclotron

15. Magnetism

Circular current loop as a magnetic dipole, Magnetic dipole moment of revolving electron, Magnetisation and magnetic intensity, Diamagnetism, Paramagnetism, Ferromagnetism on the basis of domain theory, Curie temperature

16. Electromagnetic inductions

Laws of electromagnetic induction, proof of, e = – dØ/dt

Eddy currents, Self induction and mutual induction, Need for displacement current, Transformer, Coil rotating in uniform magnetic induction, Alternating currents, Reactance and impedance, LC oscillations 154 (qualitative treatment only) Power in a.c circuit with resistance, inductance and capacitance, Resonant circuit, Wattless current, AC generator

17. Electrons and photons

Photoelectric effect, Hertz and Lenard’s observations, Einstein’s equation, Particle nature of light

18. Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei

Alpha particle scattering experiment, Rutherford’s model of atom. Bohr’s model, Hydrogen spectrum, Composition and size of nucleus, Radioactivity, Decay law, mass-energy relation, mass defect, B.E. per nucleon and its variation with mass number, Nuclear fission and fusion, de Broglie hypothesis, Matter waves – wave nature of particles, Wavelength of an electron, Davisson and Germer experiment, Continuous and characteristics X-rays.

19. Semiconductors

Energy bands in solids, Intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors, P-type and N-type semiconductor, P-N junction diode, I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, Rectifiers, Zener diode as a voltage regulator, Photodiode, Solar cell, I-V characteristics of LED, Transistor action and its characteristics, Transistor as an amplifier (CE mode), Transistor as a switch, Oscillators and Logic gates (OR, AND, NOT, NAND, NOR)

20. Communication systems

Elements of communication system, bandwidth of signals, bandwidth of transmission medium, Need for modulation, Production and detection of an amplitude modulated wave, space communication, Propagation of electromagnetic waves in atmosphere.

Physics is essential for the smooth functioning of the world and the same is reflected in its learning. Understanding and implementing physics is no easy task and requires a great deal of critical thinking and problem-solving skills. And so, Physics Class 12 HSC syllabus is vast and challenging. But with the right guidance and through hard work, anyone can ace the subject of physics.

So prepare well for the exams and keep reading Jagran Josh for more insightful articles.