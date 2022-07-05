MAHATRANSCO AE Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Assistant Engineer Post @mahatransco.in, Check Admit Card Update

Maharashtra TRANSCO has released the exam schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer on its official website-mahatransco.in. Download PDF.

MAHATRANSCO AE Exam Schedule 2022: Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) has released the exam schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Transmission), Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication) and Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. All those candidates applies successfully for these posts can download the detail exam schedule from the official website of MAHATRANSCO-https://www.mahatransco.in/

According to the short notice released, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) will conduct the written exam for Assistant Engineer (Transmission) post on 16.07.2022 (Saturday).

The written exam for Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication) post will be held on 17.07.2022 (Sunday).

As per the short notice released, the link for downloading Call Letter will be made available on Company’s website within 4-5 days. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link once it is uploaded on the official website of MAHATRANSCO.

You can download the MAHATRANSCO AE Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MAHATRANSCO AE Exam Schedule 2022