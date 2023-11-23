MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Direct Link to Apply Online for 2541 Vacancies at mahatransco.in

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) has commenced the application process for 2,541 vacancies on its official website, mahatransco.in. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 10. Download MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF here.

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) has invited online applications for Senior Technologist, Technician 1 (Transmission System), Technician 2 (Transmission System) and Electrical Assistant (Transmission) (Contract) posts. The registration process has been initiated online at the official website of MAHATRANSCO at mahatransco.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications till December 10. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written exam. Read on to know everything about MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023.

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

The exam conducting authority issued the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Notification for 2541 vacancies on its official website on November 20. Along with it, the officials activated the apply online link which will remain active till December 10.

Events Important Dates MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF November 20 Apply online begins on November 20 Last date to apply for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 December 10 Last date to pay application fee for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 December 10 Exam date To be notified

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Before applying for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023, the candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification PDF. Failing to do so will lead to the cancellation of the candidature. They should wall within the age limit of 18 to 38 years. Additionally, they must possess the required educational qualifications as per the post they are applying for.

MAHATRANSCO Vacancy 2023

The officials aim to fill a total of 2541 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 121 posts are reserved for Senior Technologists, 200 for Technician 1 (Transmission System), 314 for Technician 2 (Transmission System), and 1903 for Electrical Assistant (Transmission). Check the post-wise MAHATRANSCO Vacancy 2023.

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Posts Number of Vacancies Senior Technologist 121 Technician 1 (Transmission System) 200 Technician 2 (Transmission System) 314 Electrical Assistant (Transmission) 1903 Total 2541

How to Apply for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHATRANSCO at mahatransco.in.

Step 2: Go to the notification tab and you will be redirected to the registration portal.

Step 3: Fill out the application form. Provide your basic information like Name, address, educational qualification etc.

Step 4: Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the application form for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023.