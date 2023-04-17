Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Manipur Board 10th Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) Manipur will release the class 10th result in May, tentatively. Students can check their Manipur HSLC result online at manresults.nic.in. To check and download result, they need to use their respective roll numbers. Along with the Manipur HSLC result 2023, the board also releases a merit list for the top 25 rank holders and and toppers' list. Last year, the BSEM HSLC result was declared on July 8, 2022, at 4.30 pm. Therefore, this year too, it is expected to be released around that time.
In 2022, as per reports, a total of 39,233 students appeared for the HSLC exam, out of which 29,814 passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 76%. Also, Rahul Laishram, Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram and Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank by obtaining 586, 585 and 584 marks respectively.
Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time
The officials already announced the board exam dates for BSEM class 10th exams. Here, students can go through the result and other important dates provided below in the table:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Manipur 10th board exam
|
March 16 to April 3, 2023
|
Manipur HSLC result
|
May 2023
|
BSEM 10th Compartment exam
|
June 2023
|
Manipur HSLC Compartment result
|
July 2023
Official Links To Check Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Online
After the release of the class 10th result, students have to check it at the official websites provided below. For Manipur HSLC results and updates, they can also check these websites:
- manresults.nic.in
- bsem.nic.in
How to Check Manipur Board 10th Result 2023 Online?
Students can check their Manipur HSLC result by entering their login credentials in the result link. They can follow the steps provided below to check the class 10th result:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: manresults.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
- Step 3: Click on the BSEM 10th result link
- Step 4: Enter registration and roll number in the login window
- Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it for future reference
Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Re-evaluation
After the announcement of result, if any student is not satisfied with the marks then they can opt for either rechecking or revaluation. In re-checking, the entire answer sheet is assigned to an independent examiner for checking. Whereas in re-evaluation, the marks are recalculated, and the answer sheet will be checked for answers that are under-evaluated or unchecked. The Manipur Board will release the notification about the rechecking/re-evaluation process, once the results are declared.
Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2023
Also, if a student fails to secure the minimum passing marks in HSLC, then they can apply for compartmental exams for the subjects in which they have failed. The Manipur board class 10th compartment exams is expected to be held in June, and the results will be declared in July. The students will be informed about it through the notice to be released on the official website: manresult.nic.in. Apart from this, students who want to improve their marks can also apply for supplementary exams.
Previous Year Manipur HSLC Statistics
Last year, as per some media reports, a total of 39,233 students appeared, out of which 29,814 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 76%. In 2021, a total of 47,208 students appeared as well as passed in the exam. Check the table to know the previous year’s HSLC statistics:
|
Years
|
Pass percentage
|
Students Appeared
|
Students Passed
|
2022
|
76%
|
39,233
|
29,814
|
2021
|
100%
|
47,208
|
47,208
|
2020
|
65.34%
|
38390
|
25,084
|
2019
|
74.69%
|
37138
|
27740
|
2018
|
73.18%
|
37064
|
27126
|
2017
|
66.7%
|
34829
|
23232
|
2016
|
65.37%
|
31749
|
20753
|
2,015
|
61.59%
|
34460
|
21225
|
2,014
|
67.85%
|
33981
|
22985
|
2013
|
72.27%
|
33577
|
24267
|
2012
|
70.37%
|
30049
|
21147
|
2011
|
71%
|
35005
|
24725
|
2010
|
60.76%
|
27281
|
16577
Manipur HSLC Toppers List
The board releases the list of toppers along with the result. Last year, Rahul Laishram has secured the first rank with 586 marks. He is followed by Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram who shared rank 2 with 585 marks.
|
Rank
|
Names
|
Marks
|
1st
|
Rahul Laishram
|
586
|
2nd
|
Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram
|
585
|
3rd
|
Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam
|
584
|
4th
|
Ashapriya Nongthombam
|
581
|
5th
|
Jeneva Khangembam
|
580
|
6th
|
Tripajita Laishram
|
579
|
7th
|
Kerolina Yumnam
|
578
|
8th
|
Moirangthem Rex Singh, William Maibam, Kshetrimayum Rajkiran and Sabirah Begum
|
577
|
9th
|
Mayanglambam Sania Devi and Sapam Swati Devi
|
576
|
10th
|
Anjisana Longjam, Cinderella Moirangthem, Shorokhaibam Thoihenba and Mongjam Khenila Devi
|
575
