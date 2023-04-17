Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Manipur Board 10th Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: BSEM is likely to announce the class 10 result in May 2023 online. Students can check their Manipur Board class 10th result at manresults.nic.in. Check latest updates here 

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) Manipur will release the class 10th result in May, tentatively. Students can check their Manipur HSLC result online at manresults.nic.in. To check and download result, they need to use their respective roll numbers. Along with the Manipur HSLC result 2023, the board also releases a merit list for the top 25 rank holders and and toppers' list. Last year, the BSEM HSLC result was declared on July 8, 2022, at 4.30 pm. Therefore, this year too, it is expected to be released around that time. 

In 2022, as per reports, a total of 39,233 students appeared for the HSLC exam, out of which 29,814 passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 76%. Also, Rahul Laishram, Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram and Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank by obtaining 586, 585 and 584 marks respectively. 

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time

The officials already announced the board exam dates for BSEM class 10th exams. Here, students can go through the result and other important dates provided below in the table: 

Events

Dates

Manipur 10th board exam 

March 16 to April 3, 2023

Manipur HSLC result

May 2023

BSEM 10th Compartment exam

June 2023

Manipur HSLC Compartment result

July 2023

Official Links To Check Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Online

After the release of the class 10th result, students have to check it at the official websites provided below. For Manipur HSLC results and updates, they can also check these websites: 

  • manresults.nic.in
  • bsem.nic.in

How to Check Manipur Board 10th Result 2023 Online? 

Students can check their Manipur HSLC result by entering their login credentials in the result link. They can follow the steps provided below to check the class 10th result: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: manresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Step 3: Click on the BSEM 10th result link
  • Step 4: Enter registration and roll number in the login window
  • Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it for future reference

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the announcement of result, if any student is not satisfied with the marks then they can opt for either rechecking or revaluation. In re-checking, the entire answer sheet is assigned to an independent examiner for checking. Whereas in re-evaluation, the marks are recalculated, and the answer sheet will be checked for answers that are under-evaluated or unchecked. The Manipur Board will release the notification about the rechecking/re-evaluation process, once the results are declared. 

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2023

Also, if a student fails to secure the minimum passing marks in HSLC, then they can apply for compartmental exams for the subjects in which they have failed. The Manipur board class 10th compartment exams is expected to be held in June, and the results will be declared in July. The students will be informed about it through the notice to be released on the official website: manresult.nic.in. Apart from this, students who want to improve their marks can also apply for supplementary exams.

Previous Year Manipur HSLC Statistics

Last year, as per some media reports, a total of 39,233 students appeared, out of which 29,814 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 76%. In 2021, a total of 47,208 students appeared as well as passed in the exam. Check the table to know the previous year’s HSLC statistics: 

Years

Pass percentage

Students Appeared

Students Passed

2022

76%

39,233

29,814

2021

100%

47,208

47,208

2020

65.34%

38390

25,084

2019

74.69%

37138

27740

2018

73.18%

37064

27126

2017

66.7%

34829

23232

2016

65.37%

31749

20753

2,015

61.59%

34460

21225

2,014

67.85%

33981

22985

2013

72.27%

33577

24267

2012

70.37%

30049

21147

2011

71%

35005

24725

2010

60.76%

27281

16577

Manipur HSLC Toppers List 

The board releases the list of toppers along with the result. Last year, Rahul Laishram has secured the first rank with 586 marks. He is followed by Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram who shared rank 2 with 585 marks. 

Rank

Names

Marks

1st

Rahul Laishram

586 

2nd

Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram

585

3rd

Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam

584

4th

Ashapriya Nongthombam

581 

5th

Jeneva Khangembam

580 

6th

Tripajita Laishram

579

7th

Kerolina Yumnam

578

8th

Moirangthem Rex Singh, William Maibam, Kshetrimayum Rajkiran and Sabirah Begum

577

9th

Mayanglambam Sania Devi and Sapam Swati Devi

576 

10th

Anjisana Longjam, Cinderella Moirangthem, Shorokhaibam Thoihenba and Mongjam Khenila Devi

575

Also Read: 

FAQ

When will Manipur HSLC Result 2023 be declared?

Manipur class 10th result will be announced tentatively in May in online mode.

What is the expected Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time?

As of now, the BSEM 10th result date and time is yet to be announced. However, Manipur HSLC results will likely be released by May 2023.

How to check Manipur HSLC result 2023?

To check Manipur class 10th result, students have to visit the official website: manresults.nic.in.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in Manipur class 10th result 2023?

Such students can appear for compartment exams expected to be held in July.

Can we check our exam copies or verify our marks after the Manipur board announces the HSLC result?

Yes, students can apply for Manipur HSLC revaluation for verification of their marks.

