Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Manipur Board 10th Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) Manipur will release the class 10th result in May, tentatively. Students can check their Manipur HSLC result online at manresults.nic.in. To check and download result, they need to use their respective roll numbers. Along with the Manipur HSLC result 2023, the board also releases a merit list for the top 25 rank holders and and toppers' list. Last year, the BSEM HSLC result was declared on July 8, 2022, at 4.30 pm. Therefore, this year too, it is expected to be released around that time.

In 2022, as per reports, a total of 39,233 students appeared for the HSLC exam, out of which 29,814 passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 76%. Also, Rahul Laishram, Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram and Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank by obtaining 586, 585 and 584 marks respectively.

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time

The officials already announced the board exam dates for BSEM class 10th exams. Here, students can go through the result and other important dates provided below in the table:

Events Dates Manipur 10th board exam March 16 to April 3, 2023 Manipur HSLC result May 2023 BSEM 10th Compartment exam June 2023 Manipur HSLC Compartment result July 2023

Official Links To Check Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Online

After the release of the class 10th result, students have to check it at the official websites provided below. For Manipur HSLC results and updates, they can also check these websites:

manresults.nic.in

bsem.nic.in

How to Check Manipur Board 10th Result 2023 Online?

Students can check their Manipur HSLC result by entering their login credentials in the result link. They can follow the steps provided below to check the class 10th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Click on the BSEM 10th result link

Step 4: Enter registration and roll number in the login window

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it for future reference

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the announcement of result, if any student is not satisfied with the marks then they can opt for either rechecking or revaluation. In re-checking, the entire answer sheet is assigned to an independent examiner for checking. Whereas in re-evaluation, the marks are recalculated, and the answer sheet will be checked for answers that are under-evaluated or unchecked. The Manipur Board will release the notification about the rechecking/re-evaluation process, once the results are declared.

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2023

Also, if a student fails to secure the minimum passing marks in HSLC, then they can apply for compartmental exams for the subjects in which they have failed. The Manipur board class 10th compartment exams is expected to be held in June, and the results will be declared in July. The students will be informed about it through the notice to be released on the official website: manresult.nic.in. Apart from this, students who want to improve their marks can also apply for supplementary exams.

Previous Year Manipur HSLC Statistics

Last year, as per some media reports, a total of 39,233 students appeared, out of which 29,814 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 76%. In 2021, a total of 47,208 students appeared as well as passed in the exam. Check the table to know the previous year’s HSLC statistics:

Years Pass percentage Students Appeared Students Passed 2022 76% 39,233 29,814 2021 100% 47,208 47,208 2020 65.34% 38390 25,084 2019 74.69% 37138 27740 2018 73.18% 37064 27126 2017 66.7% 34829 23232 2016 65.37% 31749 20753 2,015 61.59% 34460 21225 2,014 67.85% 33981 22985 2013 72.27% 33577 24267 2012 70.37% 30049 21147 2011 71% 35005 24725 2010 60.76% 27281 16577

Manipur HSLC Toppers List

The board releases the list of toppers along with the result. Last year, Rahul Laishram has secured the first rank with 586 marks. He is followed by Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram who shared rank 2 with 585 marks.

Rank Names Marks 1st Rahul Laishram 586 2nd Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram 585 3rd Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam 584 4th Ashapriya Nongthombam 581 5th Jeneva Khangembam 580 6th Tripajita Laishram 579 7th Kerolina Yumnam 578 8th Moirangthem Rex Singh, William Maibam, Kshetrimayum Rajkiran and Sabirah Begum 577 9th Mayanglambam Sania Devi and Sapam Swati Devi 576 10th Anjisana Longjam, Cinderella Moirangthem, Shorokhaibam Thoihenba and Mongjam Khenila Devi 575

