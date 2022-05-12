Manipur Board 12th Result 2022 Date: How to Check COHSEM Manipur Class 10 Result Link Here

Manipur Board Results 2022 class 12: Manipur Board 12th Result 2022 Date: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) will be releasing the Manipur Board class 12 result for Science, Commerce and Arts streams in July 2022. The result of the COHSEM class 12 exams will first be announced by the officials through a press conference after which the board will release the result link on the official website.

To check the Manipur Board 12th result 2022 for the various streams, students are first required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 registration number in the link provided. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the Manipur HSE Class 12th result will be provided on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the results are declared on the website.

The Manipur Board class 12 result 2022 will be available on the official website - manresults.nic.in. Candidates awaiting the Manipur HSE 12th results 2022, are advised to bookmark this page to receive regular updates on the declaration of the class 12 results for the various streams.

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2022 Highlights

Exam Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education, Manipur Exam Name Council of Higher Secondary Education (HSE), Manipur Result name Manipur HSE Exam Results 2022 Manipur Board 10th Result Date June 2022 (Tentative) Manipur board class 10 result 2022 Mode Online

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

Manipur Board 12th exams are being conducted in April-May 2022. The results of the COHSEM exams for the various streams are expected to be released by June-July 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exams and results here.

Events Dates HSLC Exam Dates May 6 to 23, 2022 HS Exam Dates April 7 to May 11, 2022 Manipur HSE result 2022 Date June 2022

How to Check Manipur Board HSE Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Manipur Board 12th results for the various streams are expected to be announced on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check the Manipur 12th result for the different streams by visiting the website and entering the 12th registration number in the result link. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the Manipur class 12 results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website @manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the COHSEM 12th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The COHSEM HSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Manipur Board Result 2022 for 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

The process of checking the Manipur Board 12th results 2022 for the different streams can be stressful. Candidates can also refer to the steps and the result window provided below to check their class 12 exam result.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur

Step 2nd: Click on the Class 10/ 12 result link

Step 3rd: Login using the registration number

Step 4th: Download the Manipur Board 12th Results for further reference

How To Check Manipur Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Manipur board class 12 Exam Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials. Along with the official link, students will also be able to check the Manipur board 12th results 2022 via SMS. Students can check the Manipur Board HSE Result 2022 through the steps provided below.

Open SMS on the phone

Type - manres 12 Registration Number

Send it to 9212357123

What details will be mentioned in COHSEM Result 2022 class 12 ?

Manipur Board class 12 Results sheets will be available on the official website of Manipur board. Students when checking their class 12 results 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details provided in the Manipur Board 12th Result sheet.

Name of Examination Class (12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Manipur Board Results Statistics

Manipur Board class 12 statistics will include the number of students who have appeared for the exams, the pass percentage and the overall performance of the students who have appeared for the Manipur Board 12th exams 2022. Candidates can check the Manipur 12th statistics from the previous year below.

Previous year’s Statistics of Manipur Board 12th Result

Year Number of students appeared Overall pass % Pass & of Boys Pass % of Girls 2021 - - - - 2020 29,144 86 - - 2019 28,649 73.83 70.14 77.41 2018 28,020 67.04 66 68 2017 26,836 89.56 85.64 90.84 2016 24,772 88.76 84.76 85.83 2015 21,045 86.76 84.94 83.67 2014 18,423 84.98 81.84 80.45

What After the Announcement of Manipur Board COHSEM Result 2022 Class 12th?

After the Manipur Board class 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will issue the notification for the class 12 answer sheet re-evaluation and the compartmental exams to be conducted by the board.

The applications for the Manipur Board 12th re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams are expected to be released shortly after the results are declared. Students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated or those who wish to improve their scores in the exams can fill and submit the applications.

Manipur Board Class 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Manipur Board class 12 Re-evaluation and scrutiny is conducted for those who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any mistakes. The applications for the Manipur 12th scrutiny will be released on the official website soon after the results of the exams for the various streams are released.

The results of the students after the answer sheet scrutiny will be released soon since students will be applying for further admission procedures.

COHSEM HSE Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Manipur Board 12th Compartment exams are conducted within a month from the declaration of the Manipur 12th results 2022. Candidates who were unable to secure the minimum marks in the exams or those who wish to improve their scores can visit the official website

The applications for the Manipur Board 12th compartmental exams will be available on the official website of Manipur Board shortly after the results of the main exams are declared.

Manipur Board 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

Manipur Board 12th list of toppers will include the students who have topped the exams in the class 12 examinations. The toppers list will have stream wise toppers in the class 12 exams. Students can check the toppers from the previous year's below.

Manipur Board 12th Toppers List

Science Stream

Candidate Name Marks Archana Hijam 485 Maisnam Tanushree Devi 483 Robertson Moirangthem 479

Commerce Stream

Stream Marks Justina Yendrembam 448 Kanonbala Yumnam 442 Thounaojam Pathousana Luwang 429

Arts Stream

Stream Marks Khomdram Menaka Devi 464 Vikash Paonam 446 Ph. Firoj 445

About Manipur Board School Examination Board (COHSEM)

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was established in 1972, under the act passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The board includes both government and private schools. The curriculum of the schools that are affiliated with the COHSEM is decided by the board. The board also conducts sports and recreational activities all over the state.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was set up in the year 1992 through the Manipur Higher Secondary Act of 1992 and is responsible for conducting the class 12 exams. Since then, the council has been entrusted with the job of developing higher secondary education in the state. The council is responsible for syllabus development, textbook printing, evaluation of study techniques and the conduction of annual higher secondary examinations for Class 12th students.