Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2022 Date: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur will be announcing the Manipur Board 10th Result on online mode by June 2022. Manipur Board Class 10 Examinations were conducted by the board officials in May 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the May 2022 exams can visit the official website of Manipur Board to check the class 10 results.

Candidates can check the Manipur board Class 10th results 2022 through the result link which will be available on the official website. Students are required to visit the official website and enter the Manipur 10th roll number in the Result link given. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the BSEM 10th results will be available on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

Candidates can check the Manipur Board 10th result 2022 on the official website - manresults.nic.in. Students can also bookmark this page to receive more updates on the Manipur 10th results 2022.

Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2022 Highlights

Exam Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education, Manipur Exam Name High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 Result name Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2022 Manipur Board 10th Result Date June 2022 (Tentative) Manipur board class 10 result 2022 Mode Online

Manipur Board class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time

Manipur Board class 10 results 2022 are expected to be declared by June 2022. The exams are conducted by the board officials across the various exam centres in May 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the Manipur board 10th exams here.

Events Dates HSLC Exam Dates May 6 to 23, 2022 HSE Exam Dates April 7 to May 11, 2022 Manipur HSE result 2022 Date June 2022

How to Check Manipur Board HSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Manipur Board 10th results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur. Students can check their Manipur 10th Results 2022 by entering the registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Manipur board 10th results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the BSEM 10th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The BSEM HSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Manipur Board Result 2022 for 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Manipur Board HSLC Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. To make the process of checking the results smoother candidates are provided below the steps to check the BSEB 10th results along with the reference window.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur

Step 2nd: Click on the Class 10/ 12 result link

Step 3rd: Login using the registration number

Step 4th: Download the Manipur Board 10th and 12th Results for further reference

How To Check Manipur Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

Manipur Board 10th results 2022 will be announced by the officials of the board after which the link to check the results will be released. Along with the result link on the official website, students can also check their Manipur Board class 10 results 2022 via SMS. Students can follow the steps given here to check the Manipur 10th result 2022.

Open SMS on the phone

Type - manres10

Send to 9212357123

What details will be mentioned in BSEM Result 2022 class 10 ?

Manipur Board HSLC Results 2022 will be announced by the officials of the board in a press conference. When downloading the Manipur Board class 10 results 2022, students need to make sure that the result sheet includes all the details of the exams. Manipur Board 10th result page will include the below mentioned details.

Name of Examination Class (10th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Manipur Board Results Statistics

Manipur Board class 10 Result statistics will include the complete performance of the students in the board exams. The Manipur HSLC Results 2022 Statistics will include the number of students who have appeared for the exams, pass percentage, top scores of the board exam. Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year results here.

Manipur HSLC result - Statistics of 2021

Category of students Number of students registered Number of students appeared Total passed students Pass percentage Male regular 20,416 20,416 20,416 100% Female regular 19,438 19,438 19,438 100% Male external 3,540 3,540 3,540 100% Female external 3,814 3,814 3,814 100% Grand total 47,208 47,208 47,208 100%

What After the Announcement of Manipur Board BSEM Result 2022 Class 10th?

After Manipur Board 10th results are declared, the board will issue the notification for the re-evaluation and compartmental exams. Students who have qualified the Manipur board 10th exams will be eligible to apply for the class 11 admissions in various streams. The admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured and the cutoff set by the schools. The Manipur Board 10th re-evaluation and compartment exams will be conducted shortly after the results are announced.

Manipur Board Class 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Manipur Board class 10 re-checking and re-evaluation is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for a second time.

The board will release the applications for the class 10 rechecking and re-evaluation process shortly after the results are announced on the official website. Candidates will be required to first apply for the scrutiny in order for the board to take the answer sheets for evaluation. The results of the Manipur HSLC answer sheet scrutiny will also be released soon after the re-evaluation process is conducted.

BSEM HSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Manipur Board class 10 compartmental exams are conducted for the students who were unable to secure the required marks in the class 10 exams or for those who want to improve their scores. The Compartment exams are conducted by the board roughly a month after the declaration of the Manipur 10th Results 2022.

Candidates interested in appearing for the compartmental exams are first required to visit the official website and complete the applications available on the website of the board. The board will issue the admit cards for the compartment exams to those who have applied for the same. The results of the Manipur Board 10th compartmental exams will be released shortly after the exams are conducted.

Manipur Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

Manipur Board 10th results 2022 will be declared on the official website. Along with the results of the exams, the board officials will also release the list of students who have topped the Manipur Board 10th exams from across the state. Students can check below the list of students who have topped the previous exams.

Manipur HSLC Result Toppers 2021

Rank Topper's Name Marks 1st Reshmi Nandeibam 579 2nd Huidrom Rohid Singh 578 3rd Khumanthem Bobosana Singh 572 3rd Rahul Naorem 572 4th Wangkheimayum Ranjan Singh 570

About Manipur Board School Examination Board (BSEM)

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) was established in 1972, under the act passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The board includes both government and private schools. The curriculum of the schools that are affiliated with the BSEM is decided by the board. The board also conducts sports and recreational activities all over the state.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was set up in the year 1992 through the Manipur Higher Secondary Act of 1992 and is responsible for conducting the class 12 exams. Since then, the council has been entrusted with the job of developing higher secondary education in the state. The council is responsible for syllabus development, textbook printing, evaluation of study techniques and the conduction of annual higher secondary examinations for Class 12th students.