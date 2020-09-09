Mazagon Dock Medical Exam Date 2020 for Non-Executive Posts Announced @mazagondock.in, Check Details

Mazagon Dock Medical Exam Date 2020 for Non-Executive Posts: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has announced the Medical Exam Date for Non-Executive Posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the Medical Test round for Non-Executive Posts can check the schedule details from the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) - www.mazagondock.in.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has announced the Pre-employment Medical examination for Non-Executive Post from 08 Sep to 13 Oct 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Non-executive Posts against Advertisement No HR-REC-NE/FT/90/2019 are advised to report to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Dispensary with Empty Stomach for the Medical Examination at 7.30 on the dates mentioned in the schedule uploaded on the official website.

All such candidates qualified for the Non-executive Posts against Advertisement No HR-REC-NE/FT/90/2019 can check the details schedule available on the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Mazagon Dock Medical Exam Date 2020 for Non-Executive Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 331 Posts under Combined Competitive Examination @apsc.nic.in

Download Link for Mazagon Dock Medical Exam Date 2020 for Non-Executive Posts

Visit the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited i.e. -www.sssc.gov.in.

Go to the Career - Non-Executives section available on the home page.

Click on the link related link ADV. NO. HR-REC-NE/FT/90/2019 PRE EMPLOYMENT MEDICAL EXAM FOR THE POST OF FITTER given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Schedule.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of PDF of the Schedule and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited had invited applications for the various Non-executive Posts against Advertisement No HR-REC-NE/FT/90/2019 on its official website.