Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Apply for 86 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts@mazagondock.in,Check Eligibility

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)  has invited online application for the 86 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website. Check MDL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 7, 2022 10:16 IST
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited online  application for the 86 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 January 2022 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Engineering or Technology/ Diploma in Engineering or technology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 :  
ADVT/MDLATS/3/2021

Important Dates for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  

Last Date of Online Application through NATS Portal: 25 January 2022 
Tentative Date of declaration of List of Valid Application received through NATS Portal: 28 January 2022  
Last date for representation regarding eligibility / ineligibility: 03 February 2022 
Declaration of List of Eligible Applicants for Interview with schedule: 04 February 2022


Vacancy Details for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:   

Graduate Apprentices: 79
Chemical Engg. -01
Computer Engg. -02
Civil Engg. -03
Electrical Engg. -15
Electronics & Telecomm. Engg.-05
Mechanical Engg. -43
Production Engg. -05
Shipbuilding Technology-05

 Diploma Apprentices: 07
Electrical Engg-02
Mechanical Engg-05

Eligibility Criteria for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices:A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. 
A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.
Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above. 
 Diploma Apprentices
A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. 
A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by an University in relevant discipline 
A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by an institution recognized by State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above. 
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts. 

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  

How to Apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Candidates can apply for these posts with the official website as mentioned in the notification on or before 25 January 2022.

Job Summary
NotificationMazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Apply for 86 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts@mazagondock.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date7 Jan, 2022
Last Date of Submission25 Jan, 2022
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
