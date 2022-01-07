Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Apply for 86 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts@mazagondock.in,Check Eligibility

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited online application for the 86 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website. Check MDL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited online application for the 86 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 January 2022

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Engineering or Technology/ Diploma in Engineering or technology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 :

ADVT/MDLATS/3/2021

Important Dates for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date of Online Application through NATS Portal: 25 January 2022

Tentative Date of declaration of List of Valid Application received through NATS Portal: 28 January 2022

Last date for representation regarding eligibility / ineligibility: 03 February 2022

Declaration of List of Eligible Applicants for Interview with schedule: 04 February 2022



Vacancy Details for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentices: 79

Chemical Engg. -01

Computer Engg. -02

Civil Engg. -03

Electrical Engg. -15

Electronics & Telecomm. Engg.-05

Mechanical Engg. -43

Production Engg. -05

Shipbuilding Technology-05

Diploma Apprentices: 07

Electrical Engg-02

Mechanical Engg-05

Eligibility Criteria for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices:A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.

A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Diploma Apprentices

A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by an University in relevant discipline

A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by an institution recognized by State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

How to Apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts with the official website as mentioned in the notification on or before 25 January 2022.