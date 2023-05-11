Mizoram HSLC Result 2023: MBSE HSLC 10th Result announced at mbse.edu.in, Direct Link to Download Marksheet

MBSE HSLC results 2023 has been declared on May 11. Students can check here direct link to download Mizoram Class 10 result. Students will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the MBSE result link (www.mbse.edu.in) and download their scorecard.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2023 OUT: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result on May 11, 2023. Candidates can download MBSE 10th result online at mbse.edu.in. To check and download MBSE 10th result, candidates to enter their roll number and registration number in the login window.

The MBSE HSLC result 2023 has been declared only for those candidates who have secured 33% in each subject. However, as per the grace marks criteria, the MBSE will provide 2 marks additional to candidates in failed subjects.

Mizoram HSLC Result 2023: Direct Link (Available Now)

Mizoram Board 10th Result 2023 Date

Students can go through the table to know the result and other important dates related to MBSE HSLC:

Events Dates MBSE HSLC exam February 27 to March 15, 2023 Mizoram HSLC result May 11, 2023 MBSE 10th Rechecking May 2023 Mizoram MBSE 10th Compartment exam May 2023 MBSE 10th Compartment result July 2023

How to check Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2023 Online?

Students can check their results online by logging onto the official website. To avoid facing any problems or challenges in checking or accessing MBSE class 10th, students can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website: mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: On the new page, clcik on High School Leaving Certificate Exam Result 2023 (Hslc Result 2023)

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter roll number or registration number

Step 6: The Mizoram 10th result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download marksheet and take printout for future reference.

How To Check MBSE 10th Result 2023 in offline mode?

Along with releasing the Mizoram HSLC online, the board has also provided the provision to check it via SMS service. This service is being provided by the Mizoram Board as many students from the state reside in remote locations where internet connectivity might not be available. To avoid this challenge, students can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Open sms app

Step 2: Type Message MBSE10 {Roll No}

Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750

Step 4: In response, students will receive subject-wise marks

What details will be mentioned on MBSE HSLC Result 2023?

It is expected that the following details can be provided in the MBSE class 10th Mizoram marksheet:

Name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Centre code

Subject-wise marks secured in theory and practical

Total marks obtained

Percentage

Division

Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2023: What to do if any student has failed in class 10th board exam?

Students who are not satisfied with the marks can apply for revaluation. However, those who have failed in one or two subjects can appear in the supplementary exams to improve their marks. The details regarding the rechecking and supplementary exam dates will be released soon. Students have to apply for MBSE HSLC result revelation and supplementary exams online at the official website.

MBSE HSLC Result 2023 - Grace Marks Provision

To pass the student, up to 2 marks for a particular subject to be provided under grace marking scheme

Up to 4 marks can be added in the supplementary subject to pass any student

If a student fails one subject, grace marks of up to 2 will be awarded

If a student fails two subjects, the grace marks can be distributed between the two subjects to get their total score to 33%.

Mizoram 10th Result Statistics

In 2022, the MBSE HSLC result was announced on May 17 online. As per the statistics released, a total of 18,357 students had registered for class 10th. Out of these, 12,304 have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 70.64%. In 2021, the HSLC pass percentage was 82.43% that broke all the previous records.