MCGM BMC Recruitment 2022: 910 Vacacies for Fireman Posts

MCGM BMC Recruitment 2022: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Fireman Posts. There is a total of 910 vacancies available under the corporation. The candidates are required to appear at the interview in order to get the opportunity.

MCGM is conducting the interview on 04 February 2023. Candidates seeking to apply for BMC Fireman Recruitment 2022 should be 12th class passed. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years and 25 years.

More details on BMC Recruitment such as the application process, selection process, and other details in the PDF below:

MCGM BMC Notification Download

MCGM BMC Fireman Important Date

Interview Date - 04 February 2023

MCGM BMC Fireman Vacancy Details

Fireman - 910 Vacancies

MCGM BMC Fireman Salary:

Rs. 21700- 69100

Eligibility Criteria for MCGM BMC Fireman Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be 12th passed.

MCGM BMC Fireman Age Limit:

20 to 25 Years

How to Apply for MCGM BMC Fireman Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can attend the intervirw on scheduled date and time.