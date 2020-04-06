MCL Last Date for Dy. Surveyor 2020 Extended due to Lockdown@mahanadicoal.in/, Check Update Here

MCL Last Date for Dy. Surveyor 2020 Extended: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has released the short notification and extended the last date of reporting of Dy. Surveyor Posts on its official website. All such candidates who are the part of recruitment process for Dy. Surveyor can check the the official website of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)-mahanadicoal.in.

According to the short notification released by the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the reporting time for the posts of Dy. Surveyor has been extended due to the recent nationwide lockdown by Govt. ot India. Now the last date for reporting for the Dy. Surveyor posts against advertisement Ref. No. 282 dated 01/12/2018 is hereby extended upto 20 April 2020.

Candidates who are part of the recruitment process for Dy. Surveyor posts against advertisement Ref. No. 282 dated 01/12/2018 can check the short notification on the official website. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

Link for MCL Last Date for Dy. Surveyor 2020 Extended Notice



MCL Last Date for Dy. Surveyor 2020 Extended Notice: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. http://www.mahanadicoal.in

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page of the website.

Click on the link "In view of the recent nationwide lockdown declared by Govt. of India, the last date for joining of Dy.Surveyor T&S Gr.C against advertisement Ref.No.282 dated.01/12/2018 is hereby extended upto 20/04/2020. " displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen where you will get the PDF of the desired notice.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to keep updated about the latest development regarding the Mahanadi Coalfields Dy. Surveyor posts recruitment process.