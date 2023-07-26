MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Gravity: Download Questions by Experts for Quick Revision

Gravity Class 11 MCQs: Check important MCQs for the CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter - Gravity to prepare for Annual Exam 2023-24. Download questions by subject experts in PDF here.

MCQs on Class 11 Gravity: CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 7, Gravity, introduces students to the concept of gravity. The chapter deals with major topics like Newton's law of gravitation, acceleration due to gravity, Kepler's laws of planetary motion, escape velocity and tidal forces. You can revise all these concepts and gauge your level of understanding of the chapter by solving the MCQs provided below. We have provided here the MCQs which have been prepared with assistance from the experienced subject teachers. These questions are based on the latest CBSE Class 11 Syllabus. Try solving all the MCQs to assess your knowledge of concepts and prepare important questions for the annual exam. You can also download all questions and answers in PDF from the direct link provided in this article.

Related|

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter - Gravity below:

1.The value of gravitational acceleration on Earth is

(a) 9.8 m/s

(b) 9.8 m/s2

(c) 8.9 m/s

(d) 8.9 m/s2

Answer:(b) 9.8 m/s2

2.What would be the height of an artificial satellite so that it remains stationary with respect to earth’s surface?

(a) 36000 km above the earth surface

(b) 40000 km above the earth surface

(c) 26000 km above the earth surface

(d) 63000 km above the earth surface

Answer:(a) 36000 km above the earth surface

3.The value of gravitational acceleration

(a) increases as height increases from the earth.

(b) decreases as height increases from the earth.

(c) remains constant.

(d) None of the above

Answer:(a) increases as height increases form the earth.

4.The centripetal force required by the artificial satellite to revolve around earth is provided by

(a) fuel contained in the satellite

(b) gravitational force due to sun

(c) gravitational force due to earth

(d) Thrust produced by burning fuel

Answer:(c) gravitational force due to earth

5.In which region of earth the weight of a body is slightly greater than the other regions?

(a) At polar region

(b) At equator

(c) Tropic of Cancer

(d) None of this

Answer:(a) At Polar region

6.What is the value of the escape velocity of earth?

(a) 9.8 km/sec

(b) 10 km/sec

(c) 11.2 km/sec

(d) 12 km/sec

Answer:(c) 11.2 km/sec

7.How much time does a polar satellite take to complete one revolution around earth?

(a) 1 hour 30 min

(b) 2 hours

(c) 2 hour 20 min

(d) 3 hour

Answer:(b) 2 hours

8.In case of a planet’s motion on its circular orbit

(a) its velocity remains constant in its orbit

(b) its angular velocity remains constant

(c) its total angular momentum remains constant.

(d) radius of orbit remains constant.

Answer:(b) its angular velocity remains constant

9.If the radius of earth is decreased keeping its mass constant, then the length of day will

(a) decrease

(b) Increase

(c) remain same

(d) cannot say

Answer:(a) decrease

10.If the earth would stop rotating then the weight of an object on north pole will

(a) increase

(b) decrease

(c) remain same

(d) be zero

Answer:(c) remain same

11.What is the weight of a body inside an artificial satellite of earth?

(a) It depends on the mass of the body.

(b) It depends on the velocity of satellite

(c) Product of its mass and gravitational acceleration

(d) Zero

Answer:(d) Zero

12.Weight of an object in a free fall is equal to

(a) mass of the object × gravitational acceleration

(b) Zero

(c) greater than when the object was at rest

(d) less than when the object was at rest

Answer:(b) Zero

13.Which of the following is true for an artificial satellite revolving around earth in a circular orbit?

(a) Its linear velocity is constant.

(b) Its acceleration is constant.

(c) Its acceleration keeps on changing.

(d) Its angular velocity is constant.

Answer:(c) Its acceleration keeps on changing.

14.How does the weight of a body change with an increase in the speed of rotation of the earth?

(a) Weight of the body will increase

(b) Weight of the body will decrease

(c) Weight of the body remains constant

(d) Cannot be answered

15.What would be the escape velocity of a planet whose mass and radius are double from earth with the escape velocity of earth taken as Ve.

(a) Ve

(b) 2 Ve

(c) 4 Ve

(d) 16 Ve

Answer:(b) 2 Ve

Download MCQs on CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter - Gravity in PDF

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Revised)