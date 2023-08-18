MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Structure of Atom: Download Questions by Experts

Structure of Atom Class 11 MCQs: Download MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Chapter 2 in PDF here. These questions are based on the latest syllabus and are important for 2023-24 exam preparations.

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - Structure of Atom below:

1.For which of the following sets of quantum numbers, an electron will have the highest energy?

(a) 3, 2, +1, +1/2

(b) 4, 2, -1, +1/2

(c) 4, 1, 0, -1/2

(d) 5, 0, 0, +1/2

Answer: (b) 4, 2, -1, +1/2

2.Which of the following orbitals has dumb-bell shape?

(a) s

(b) p

(c) d

(d) f

Answer: (b) p

3.Which of the following atoms or atoms/atom-ion/ions have identical ground state configuration?

(a) Li+ and He+

(b) Cl- and Ar

(c) Na and K

(d) F+ and Ne

Answer: (b) Cl and Ar

4.Number of angular nodes for 4d orbital is __________.

(a) 4

(b) 3

(c) 2

(d) 1

Answer: (c) 2

5.The number of radial nodes for 3p orbital is ____________.

(a) 3

(b) 4

(c) 2

(d) 1

Answer: (d) 1

6.The number of spherical nodes for 4d orbital is

(a) zero

(b) one

(c) two

(d) three

Answer: (b) one

7.Azimuthal quantum number defines:

(a) e/m ratio of electron

(b) spin of electron

(c) angular momentum of electron

(d) magnetic momentum of electron

Answer: (c) angular momentum of electron

8.The configuration 1s2 2s2 2p5 3s1 shows:

(a) ground state of fluorine

(b) exited state of fluorine

(c) exited state of neon

(d) exite state of O2- ion

Answer: (c) exited state of neon

9.The total number of orbitals in a shell having principal quantum number n is

(a) 2n

(b) n2

(c)2n2

(d)n+1

Answer: (b) n2

10.The correct order of increasing energy of atomic orbital is:

(a)5p<4f<6s<5d

(b)5p<6s<4f<5d

(c)4f<5p<5d<6s

(d)5p<5d<4f<6s

Answer: (b) 5p<6s<4f<5d

