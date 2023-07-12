CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Chapter 5 - Coordination Compounds: Best for Board Exam Preparations

CBSE Class 12 Coordination Compounds MCQs: Prepare MCQ questions by subject experts to score high in the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2024. Download Class 12 MCQs with answers for Coordination Compounds and practise questions based on revised CBSE syllabus.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Coordination Compounds: This article of Jagran Josh brings you a set of important Multiple Choice Questions for the chapter Coordination Compounds of Class 12 Chemistry. The MCQs part of the paper in CBSE Board Exams is the highest scoring one as each correct answer will fetch you 1 mark without any deduction. But solving MCQs can be tricky at the same time as questions can be asked from any part of the textbook and can be based on any concept that would seem to be of least importance. MCQs are actually included in CBSE exam pattern to assess students on the basis of their concept knowledge along with their critical and analytical thinking skills.

MCQs provided by Jagran Josh are the best resources to practise a variety of questions which are created by subject matter experts. All the questions are based on the revised CBSE syllabus and are made to cover all the concepts discussed in the chapter. So, practising with these MCQs can be really helpful in your CBSE Board Exam 2024 preparations. You can check all the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter 5 - Coordination Compounds below. Link to download all questions and answers is also mentioned in the article below.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Coordination Compounds (Chemistry) 2023-24

1.Fac-mer isomerism is associated with which one of the following complexes?

(a) [M(AA) 2 ]

(b) [MA 3 B 3 ]

(c) [M(AA) 3 ]

(d) [MA 4 B 2 ]

Answer:(b) [MA 3 B 3 ]

2.The complex ions [Co(NH 3 ) 5 (NO 2 )]2+ and [Co(NH 3 ) 5 (ONO)]2+ are called

(a) Ionization isomers

(b) Linkage isomers

(c) Co-ordination isomers

(d) Geometrical isomers

Answer:(b) Linkage isomers

3.Which type of isomerism is shown by the complex compounds [Co(NH 3 ) 5 Br]SO 4 and

[Co(NH 3 ) 5 SO 4 ]Br

(a) Ionisation

(b) Optical

(c) Linkage

(d) Coordination

Answer:(a) Ionisation

4.The diamagnetic species is

(a) [Ni(CN) 4 ]2-

(b) [NiCl 4 ]2-

(c) [CuCl 4 ]2-

(d) [CoF 6 ]3-

Answer:(b) [NiCl 4 ]2-

5.Primary and secondary valence of Pt in [Pt(en) 2 Cl 2 ] are

(a) 4, 4

(b) 4, 6

(c) 6, 4

(d) 2, 6

Answer:(d) 2, 6

6.IUPAC name of [Pt(NH 3 ) 3 Br(NO 2 )Cl]Cl is

(a) triamminechlorodibromidoplatinum (IV) chloride

(b) triamminechloridobromidonitrochloride-platinum (IV) chloride

(c) triamminebromidochloridonitroplatinum (IV) chloride

(d) triamminenitrochlorobromoplatinum (IV) chloride

Answer:(c) triamminebromidochloridonitroplatinum (IV) chloride

7.Which of the following has square planar structure?

(a) [NiCl 4 ]2-

(b) [Ni(CO) 4 ]

(c) [Ni(CN) 4 ]2-

(d) None of these

Answer:(c) [Ni(CN) 4 ]2-

8.The geometry and magnetic behaviour of the complex [Ni(CO) 4 ] are

(a) Square planar and paramagnetic

(b) Tetrahedral and diamagnetic

(c) Square planar and diamagnetic

(d) Tetrahedral and paramagnetic

Answer:(b) Tetrahedral and diamagnetic

9.The IUPAC name of complex ion [Fe(CN) 6 ]3- is

(a) Hexacyanidoiron(III)ion

(b) Hexacyanatoferrate (III)ion

(c) Hexacyanidoferrate (III)ion

(d) Tricyanoiron(III)ion

Answer: (c) Hexacyanidoferrate (III)ion

10.Which of the following is a hexadentate ligand?

(a) EDTA4-

(b) (COO) 2 2-

(c) en

(d) NH 3

Answer:(a) EDTA4-

11.Mohr’s salt is

(a) Fe 2 (SO 4 ) 3 .(NH 4 ) 2 SO 4 .6H 2 O

(b) FeSO 4 .(NH 4 ) 2 .SO 4 .6H 2 O

(c) MgSO 4 .7H 2 O

(d) FeSO 4 .7H 2 O

Answer:(b) FeSO 4 .(NH 4 ) 2 .SO 4 .6H 2 O

12.According to Werner’s theory of coordination compounds

(a) Primary valence is ionisable

(b) Secondary valence is ionisable

(c) Primary and secondary valencies are lonisable

(d) Neither primary nor secondary valence is ionisable

Answer:(a) Primary valence is ionisable

13.Which one of the following is an outer orbital complex and exhibits paramagnetic behaviour :

(a) [Cr(NH 3 ) 6 ]3+

(b) [Co(NH 3 ) 6 ]3+

(c) [Ni(NH 3 ) 6 ]2+

(d) [Zn(NH3) 6 ]2+

Answer:(c) [Ni(NH 3 ) 6 ]2+

14.The oxidation state of nickel in [Ni(CO 4 )] is

(a) 0

(b) 1

(c) 2

(d) 3

Answer:(a) 0

15.The ligand (NH 2 CH 2 CH 2 NH 2 ) is

(a) bidentate

(b) tridentate

(c) tetradentate

(d) pentadentate

Answer:(a) bidentate

