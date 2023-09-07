MCQs for Class 11 Equilibrium in PDF: Important for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24

Equilibrium Class 11 MCQs: Download CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Chapter 6 MCQs for quick revision and exam preparations. Practise important questions prepared by subject experts.

MCQs on Class 11 Equilibrium:

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - Equilibrium below:

Q.For a pure substance, at atmospheric pressure, the temperature at which the solid and liquid phases are at equilibrium is called:

(a) freezing point

(b) boiling point

(c) kraft temperature

(d) absolute temperature

Answer:(a) freezing point

Q.The acid-base pair that differs by one __________ is called a conjugate acid-base pair.

(a) electron

(b) proton

(c) hydronium ion

(d) hydroxyl ion

Answer:(b) proton

Q.For K p = K c :

(a) Δn=1

(b) Δn>1

(c) Δn=0

(d) Δn<1

Answer:(c) Δn=0

Q.Henry’s Law is applicable for

(a) solid-liquid equilibrium

(b) solid-gas equilibrium

(c) gas-liquid equilibrium

(d) gas-solution of gas equilibrium

Answer:(d) gas-solution of gas equilibrium

Q.0.10 M CH 3 COOH is 1.34% ionised, calculate its K a .

(a) 1.8 x 10-5

(b) 5x10-4

(c) 1.8x 10-4

(d) 4x10-5

Answer:(a) 1.8 x 10-5

Q.If Q c > K c , the reaction proceeds in the

(a) forward reaction

(b) backward reaction

(c) at equilibrium

(d) none of these

Answer:(b) backward reaction

Q.Which of the following salts will give the highest pH in water?

(a) KCl

(b) NaCl

(c) Na 2 CO 3

(d) CuSO 4

Answer:(c) Na 2 CO 3

Q.In which of the following equilibrium Kc and Kp are not equal?

(a) 2C (s) + O(g) ⇌ 2CO 2 (g)

(b) 2NO (g) ⇌ N 2 (g) + O 2 (g)

(c) SO 2 (g) + NO 2 (g) ⇌ SO 3 (g) + NO(g)

(d) H 2 (g) + I 2 (g) ⇌ 2HI(g)

Answer:(a) 2C (s) + O(g) ⇌ 2CO 2 (g)

Q.For the reaction, N 2 (g) + O 2 (g) ⇌2NO(g), the production of NO will be favoured by

(a) High pressure

(b) Low pressure

(c) Presence of catalyst

(d) High concentration of N 2

Answer:(d) High concentration of N 2

Q.The solubility product of CaSO 4 is 6.4 x 10-5. The solubility of salt in mol/L is

(a) 8x10-16

(b) 8x10-2

(c) 8x10-3

(d)16x 10-3

Answer:(c) 8x10-3

Q.In a reversible reaction, two substances are in equilibrium. If the concentration of each one is doubled then the equilibrium constant will be

(a) Reduce to half its original value

(b) Reduced to one fourth of its original value

(c) Doubled

(d) Constant

Answer:(d) Constant

Q.For a buffer solution which of the following is true?

(a) pH does not change at all on addition of acid or base

(b) pH change is very little on addition of acid or base

(c) It is a mixture of strong acid with its salt

(d) It is a mixture of strong base with its salt

Answer:(b) pH change is very little on addition of acid or base

Q.The pKa of acetic acid and pKb of ammonium hydroxide are 4.76 and 4.75 respectively. The pH of

ammonium acetate solution will be

(a) 0

(b) 6.05

(c) 7.05

(d) 7.005

Answer:(d) 7.005

Q.Which of the following is the weakest Bronsted acid?

(a) F-

(b) Cl-

(c) Br-

(d) I-

Answer:(d) I-

