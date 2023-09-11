MCQs for Class 11 Chemistry Hydrocarbons with Answers: Download in PDF

Hydrocarbons Class 11 MCQs: Download MCQs by subject experts in PDF to prepare for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24. All questions are provided with answers.

MCQs on Class 11 Hydrocarbons

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - Hydrocarbons below:

1.Hydrocarbon which is liquid at room temperature is-

a) butane

b) propane

c) ethane

d) pentane

Answer: d) pentane

2.Ozonolysis of acetylene gives-

a) None of these

b) CHO-CHO

c) CH 3 CHO

d) HCHO

Answer: b) CHO-CHO

3.Which of the following can give both ethane and methane in a one-step reaction?

a) CH 3 OH

b) C 2 H 5 OH

c) CH 3 Br

d) C 2 H 5 Br

Answer: a) CH 3 OH

4.Phenol on heating with NaNO 2 and a few drops of conc. H 2 SO 4 gives

a) p–Nitrosophenol

b) m – Nitrosophenol

c) o– Nitrophenol

d) p – Nitrophenol

Answer: a) p – Nitrosophenol

5.Arrange the halogens F 2 , Cl 2 , Br 2 , I 2 , in order of their increasing reactivity with alkanes.

a) Br 2 < Cl 2 < F 2 < I 2

b) F 2 < Cl 2 < Br 2 < I 2

c) Br 2 < I 2 < Cl 2 < F 2

d) I 2 < Br 2 < Cl 2 < F 2

Answer: d) I 2 < Br 2 < Cl 2 < F 2

6.Which branched chain isomer of the hydrocarbon with molecular mass 72u gives only one isomer of monosubstituted alkyl halide?

a) Tertiary butyl chloride

b) Neohexane

c) Neopentane

d) Isohexane

Answer: c) Neopentane

7.An olefin on reductive ozonolysis gives only ethanal as the major product. Name the olefin.

a) But-1-ene

b) Propene

c) Ethene

d) But-2-ene

Answer: d) But-2-ene

8.Photochemical fluorination is explosive while iodination is too slow to occur. The reason for this is:

a) bond dissociation energy of I 2 is minimum.

b) formation of CH 3 –F is most exothermic.

c) formation of H–F is most exothermic while formation of HI is endothermic.

d) F 2 has lower bond dissociation energy than Cl 2 and Br 2

Answer: c) formation of H–F is most exothermic while formation of HI is endothermic.

9.The catalyst used in Friedel–Crafts reaction is

a) Aluminium Chloride

b) Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride

c) Ferric Chloride

d) Copper

Answer: b) Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride

10.Isomerization of n-hexane on heating with anhydrous AICI 3 and HCl gas gives

a) 2-methylpentane

b) 3-methylpentane

c) 2-methylhexane

d) mixture of 2-methylpentane and 3-methylpentane

Answer: d) mixture of 2-methylpentane and 3-methylpentane

