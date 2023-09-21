MDSU Result 2023 OUT on mdsuexam.org: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

MDSU Result 2023: Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) has recently declared the result for various UG, PG courses like B.Ed, LL.B, M.Ed, LL.M, B.P.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., B.Sc.B.Ed., and other exams. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mdsuexam.org
MDSU Results 2023
|
MDSU Result 2023
Steps to Download MDSU Marksheet
Candidates can check their B.Ed, LL.B, M.Ed, LL.M, B.P.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., B.Sc.B.Ed., and other exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit official website - mdsuexam.org
Step 2: Click on student panel
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the screen
Step 4: Select the type of Course from dropdown menu
Step 5: Select the Class for Result
Step 6: Click on ‘Proceed for Result’
Step 7: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 8: Enter your details
Step 9: Verify and Submit all the information on the website
Step 10: Check MDSU Result displayed on the screen
Step 11: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links To Download MDSU Results 2023 PDF
Check here the direct link for MDSU Result for B.Ed, LL.B, M.Ed, LL.M, B.P.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., B.Sc.B.Ed. semester/year Examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
B.Ed. Part- 2 Exam. -2023
|
B.Ed. Part- 1 Exam. -2023
|
LL.B. 3rd year (New Scheme) Exam-2023 (Edition 2019)
|
LL.B. 3rd year (New Scheme) Exam-2023 (Edition 2015)
|
LL.B. 3rd year (Due Of Second Year) Exam-2023
|
B.A.B.Ed. Part- 4 Exam-2023
|
B.SC.B.Ed. Part- 4 Exam-2023
|
B.P.Ed. Part- 3 Exam - 2023
|
B.P.Ed. Part- 2 Exam - 2023
|
B.P.Ed. Part- 1 Exam - 2023
|
LL.M. Part- 2 (New Scheme) Exam - 2023
|
LL.M. Part- 1 (New Scheme) Exam - 2023
|
M.Ed. Second Year Exam - 2023
|
M.Ed. First Year Exam - 2023
|
B.Ed. (RIE) 2nd Year Exam -2023
|
B.Ed. (RIE) 1st Year Exam -2023
|
M.Ed. (RIE) 2nd Year Exam - 2023
|
M.Ed. (RIE) 1st Year Exam - 2023
Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University: Highlights
Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) is situated in Ajmer, Rajasthan, and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1987.
The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has various teaching departments like history, political science and public administration, economics, botany, zoology, pure and applied chemistry, environmental studies, foods and nutrition, microbiology, computer applications, commerce and management studies, law, education, physical education, etc.
For students, staff, and faculty members, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has modern and upgraded facilities.