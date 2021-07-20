Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 for Sr IT Consultant, IT Consultant & DEO Posts, Salary upto Rs. 50,000/-

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 Notification out at megpolice.gov.in for Sr IT Consultant, IT Consultant & DEO Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 20, 2021 16:49 IST
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021: Meghalaya Police has released for recruitment to the post of Sr IT Consultant, IT Consultant & DEO for CCTNS Project. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 August 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 3 August 2021

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Senior IT Consultant - 1 Post
  • IT Consultants - 2 Posts
  • Data Entry Operators - 14 Posts

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Senior IT Consultant - M.C.A. or B.E/B. Tech./M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications from a recognized University OR M.B.A. (IT) from a University established by law in India and having working experience for at least 4 (Four) years with Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) Project.
  • IT Consultants - M.C.A. or B.E/B. Tech./M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications from a recognized University or M.B.A. (IT) from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent and Preference will be given to those having 1(one) year post qualification relevant work experience in Government Organizations/ Government Undertakings/ Public Limited/ Private Limited companies.
  • Data Entry Operators - 12th pass with Basic knowledge of Computers and Minimum Typing speed of 25 Words per minute in English on Computer.

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Senior consultant not exceeding 35 years.
  • Consultants and Data Entry Operators (DEO): - Not more than 32 years

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done based on the Skill Test and Personal Interview.

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021  Salary

  • Senior IT consultant: Rs.50,000/- per month
  • IT consultant: Rs.45,000/-per month
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO): Rs. 15,000/- per month

Download Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by submitting their applications to the CCTNS Cell State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Secretariat Hills PHQ Shillong. Meghalaya: 793001 on or before 3 August 2021. A scanned copy of the application may also be submitted on or before the due date through email to cctns.oic-meg@gov.in.

 

