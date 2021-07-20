Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 for Sr IT Consultant, IT Consultant & DEO Posts, Salary upto Rs. 50,000/

How to apply for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by submitting their applications to the CCTNS Cell State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Secretariat Hills PHQ Shillong. Meghalaya: 793001 on or before 3 August 2021. A scanned copy of application may also be submitted on or before the due date through email to cctns.oic-meg@gov.in.

What is the qualification required for IT Consultant for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021?

M.C.A. or B.E/B. Tech./M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications from a recognized University or M.B.A. (IT) from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent and Preference will be given to those having 1(one) year post qualification relevant work experience in Government Organizations/ Government Undertakings/ Public Limited/ Private Limited companies.

What is the qualification required for Meghalaya Police DEO Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 12th passed with Basic knowledge of Computers and Minimum Typing speed of 25 Words per minute in English on Computer.

How many vacancies will be released for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021?

A total of 17 Vacancies for the post of Sr IT Consultant, IT Consultant & DEO for CCTNS Project will be recruited.

What is the last date for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 August 2021.