Merry Christmas 2019: Check Tree Decoration Items, Greetings & More

There are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit. For some, it's all about listening to Christmas songs on repeat. Others might prefer to curl up with a Hallmark movie or take a drive around the neighborhood to marvel at the Christmas lights. No matter what your tradition, there's nothing like festive holida decor to really get you into the mode—and for most that starts with tree decorating. Whether you gravitate toward over-the-top opulence or prefer a more rustic farmhouse vibe, creating a statement-making tree is key to jumpstarting the cheer.

Here is a list of items to decorate your Christmas tree with:

1. Santa Magic Boots

Make a wish and place in the magic shoe. No matter the age, Christmas always bring out the kid in you, waiting for your gift from santa. Place your card with a wish in these shoes and let santa do his magic.

Get this set of 3 santa shoes from Amazon at just Rs. 449/- only.

2. Christmas Tree Plastic Hanging Decorations

And while red and green hues can certainly help set the stage for a merry Christmas celebration, you can still have a gorgeous display without being completely color-coordinated. Get this pack of 24 decorative colorful pieces from Amazon and make your Christmas Tree stand out this year.

Available on Amazon for Rs. 199/- only

3. Cute Bows

Other then the decoratives you can also deck your tree with fancy bows. The red color will add the traditional christmas vibe to your tree. Get this set of 4 cute bows from Amazon for just Rs. 345/- only.

4. Mini Santa Hangings

What is a Christmas without Santa? Decorate your Christmas tree with these mini Santa Claus made with high quality plastic to make your tree stand out. Available on Amazon for Rs.99/- for a set of 6 pcs.

5. Christmas Balls

These Christmas ball ornaments features all white gittler which makes them look like real snowballs! Add a touch of elegance to your Christmas tree with these decorative ornaments which provide a festive atmosphere to your home, store, storefront window display, or party venue.Get it from amazon for Rs. 249 Only.

6. Christmas Decorative Items Gift Box

Confused about what to gift your best friend this Christmas? You can never go wring with a decorative items kit that contains 54 (12 Bells, 24 Balls & 18 Stars )colorful small petite Christmas ornaments that will dazzle the X-mas tree and add a magical touch to the home! Get this set from amazon for Rs. 799/-

7. Decorative Lights

The decorations will make your tree look pretty during the day but at nights don’t let it look dull with these decorative lights. Brighten your room, hallway or main door entrance tree with these lights. Get it from Amazon for Rs. 299/- only

8. Greeting Cards

What better to way to express your warm wishes then through a Christmas Greeting Card. Choose a best card that matches your wishes from a wide range available on Amazon.

May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!