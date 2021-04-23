Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 for 123 Fitter, Electrician, Welder and Other Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021
Metro Railway Recruitment 2021: APS-Metro Railway has released the notification for recruitment to the post of apprentice including fitter, electrician, machinist, welder, a plumber at Kolkatta, West Bengal. A total of 123 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates who are interested to apply for Metro Railway Recruitment can apply online at apprenticeshipindia.org. The candidates can check the application process, education qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of application submission: to be announced soon

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

No of Vacancies

Fitter

76

Electrician

23

Machinist

8

Welder (Gas & Electric)

8

Plumber

8

Total

123

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

Welder (Gas & Electric): 8th passed from a recognized Board.

Fitter, Electrician, Machinist and Plumber: 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021  Age Limit - minimum 14 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale:

Name of the Post

Stipend

Fitter

Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/-

Electrician

Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/-

Machinist

Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/-

Welder (Gas & Electric)

Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/-

Plumber

Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/-

Metro Railway  Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection will be on the basis of the interview. The list of selected candidates will be uploaded to the website. Candidates are advised to check the Institute website regularly for information.

How to apply for Metro Railway Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates can apply online at apprenticeshipindia.org. After the submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

