Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 for 123 Fitter, Electrician, Welder and Other Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021: APS-Metro Railway has released the notification for recruitment to the post of apprentice including fitter, electrician, machinist, welder, a plumber at Kolkatta, West Bengal. A total of 123 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates who are interested to apply for Metro Railway Recruitment can apply online at apprenticeshipindia.org. The candidates can check the application process, education qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: to be announced soon

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No of Vacancies Fitter 76 Electrician 23 Machinist 8 Welder (Gas & Electric) 8 Plumber 8 Total 123

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Welder (Gas & Electric): 8th passed from a recognized Board.

Fitter, Electrician, Machinist and Plumber: 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - minimum 14 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale:

Name of the Post Stipend Fitter Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/- Electrician Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/- Machinist Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/- Welder (Gas & Electric) Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/- Plumber Rs. 7,700/- to Rs. 10,000/-

Download Metro Railway recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (1)

Download Metro Railway recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (2)

Download Metro Railway recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (3)

Download Metro Railway recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (4)

Download Metro Railway recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (5)

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection will be on the basis of the interview. The list of selected candidates will be uploaded to the website. Candidates are advised to check the Institute website regularly for information.

How to apply for Metro Railway Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can apply online at apprenticeshipindia.org. After the submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.