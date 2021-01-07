MHPost Admit Card 2020-21 for Postman/Mailguard Released @maharashtrapost.gov.in, Download Maharashtra Post Office NMK Hall Ticket

MHPost Admit Card 2020-21 for Postman/Mailguard: Maharashtra Postal Circle has released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Postman and Mailguard. Candidates can download Maharashtra Post Office Admit Card from the official website - maharashtrapost.gov.in or from the website of NMK website - nmk.co.in.

MHPost Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download MHPost Postman/Mailguard Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

MHPost Admit Card Download Link

How to Download Maharashtra Postal Circle Admit Card ?

Go to official website - nmk.co.in Click on 'प्रवेशपत्र' Now, click on the link - 'भारतीय डाक विभाग (एमटीएस/ पोस्टमन/ मेलगार्ड) परीक्षा प्रवेशपत्र उपलब्ध' Enter your Registration Number and Passowrd Download NMK Admit Card

Maharashtra Postal Circle Exam for Postman and Mailguard is scheduled to be held from 15 January to 29 January 2021. In addition to the MH Post Office Admit Card, the applicant should bring any one of the Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card, such as

Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar

Voter's ID Card

Driving License

PAN Card

Passport

ID Card issued by University/ College/ School,vii. Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU)

Ex-serviceman Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defense.

Any other photo bearing valid ID card issued by the Central/ State Government



Maharashtra Postal Circle Exam Pattern:

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge 8 8 30 minutes Basic Arithmetic 9 9 Reasoning and Analytical Ability 8 8 Total 25 25

There is No negative marking for wrong answer. The candidates can check more details on exam pattern through the link below:

Maharashtra Postal Circle Exam Details

Maharashtra Postal Circle Syllabus

General Awareness / Knowledge Topics to be covered - Indian Geography, Civics, General Knowledge, Indian Culture and Freedom struggle, Ethics and Moral study

Basic Arithmetic Topics to be covered - BODMAS (Brackets, orders, division, multiplication, addition, subtraction), Percentage, Profit and loss, Simple interest/compound interest, Average, Time and Work, Time and Distance and Unitary Method

. Reasoning and Analytical Ability - (Both verbal and non-verbal types) (Non verbal/Pictorial reasoning and analytical ability testing is preferred as Question Paper has to be bilingual)

Maharashtra Postal Circle Result

MHPost will release the answer key after the conduct of the exam. The result shall be announced after receiving all the objections. The calculation of marks will be based on normalization.

Maharshtra Postal Circle Marks Normalization

Candidates who will qualify in the exam shall be called for Paper II followed by Paper III.

A total of 1371 vacancies are available out of which 1029 for Postman Post and 15 for Mailguard Post under Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment across various districts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Admit Card has been also uploaded by organization.