MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Check Maharashtra PCM, PCB Group Scores at mahacet.in

MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell will declare the Maharashtra PCM and PCB result on June 12 at 11 AM. Candidates can download their MAHA CET result online at cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.org and mahacet.in. Check steps to download here

MHT CET Result 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the date and time for the announcement of Maha Common Entrance Test (PCB, PCM) result. As per the announced date, the Maharashtra CET result will be declared on June 12 at 11 AM. Candidates who appeared in the state-level engineering entrance exam can get the MHT CET result link on these websites: cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.org and mahacet.in.

They have to use their login credentials to download the Maharashtra CET marksheet online. The CET Cell conducted MHT CET PCM exams from May 9 to 12 and PCB exams were held from May 15 to 20, 2023. Based on their scores, students can take admission in engineering and technology courses in Maharashtra.

MAHA CET Result 2023 Date and Time

The officials have announced the Maharashtra PCB and PCM result date and time today. They can check below the table to know the same:

Events Date and Time Maharashtra CET Result Date June 12, 2023 MHT CET Result Time 11 AM

Maharashtra CET 2023 Result Date and Time Official Notice

It has been stated in the press release that, “MHT CET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result will be announced on 12-06-2023 at 11.00 am.” Check image of official notice below:

Where to check MHT CET Result 2023 for PCB and PCM?

The candidates can get their results online at the specified official websites. They can check below the list of Maharashtra CET websites, where the result link will be available:

S.No. MHT CET Official Websites 1 mahacet.org 2 mahacet.in 3 cetcell.mahacet.org

How to download MHT CET scorecard 2023?

After the announcement of result, candidates have to visit the above-mentioned websites to download their Maharashtra CET scorecards. They can follow the steps given below to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official websites: cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.org and mahacet.in

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET engineering tab on the homepage

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Check the MHT CET marks and download the scorecard

MHT CET Result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the important points regarding Maharashtra CET result. Check the table for more details: