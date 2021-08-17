MIDC Admit Card 2021 for Helper, Peon and Driver Shortly: Download Assisatnt, JE and Other Posts Hall Ticket @midcindia.org

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai (MIDC) will the release admit card of the exam for the post of Helper, Peon and Driver shortly on its website - midcindia.org. Download Admit Cards for Other Posts Here.

MIDC has already uploaded level 1 Exam Admit Card for Assistant, Clerk Typist, Junior Engineer, Stenographer,Senior Accountant, Surveyor, Technical Assistant, Jodari, Pump Driver and Electrician Posts. MIDC Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can also download MIDC Assistant Admit Card and Other through the prescribed link:

MIDC Admit Card Download Link

MIDC Exam will be conducted as per the schedule below:

Post Name Exam Date Shift Assistant 20 and 21 August 2021 Morning, Afternoon, Evening Clerk Typist 23 and 24 August 2021 Morning, Afternoon, Evening Junior Engineer (E&M) 25 August 2021 Morning Junior Engineer (Civil) 25 August 2021 Afternoon, Evening Fitter ( Grade -II) 26 August 2021 Morning Surveyor 26 August 2021 Morning Pump Operator ( Grade -II) 26 August 2021 Afternoon Steno (Lower Grade) 26 August 2021 Afternoon Senior Accountant 26 August 2021 Evening Electrician ( Grade -II) 27 August 2021 Morning Technical Assistant ( Grade -II) 27 August 2021 Afternoon

The candidates can practice for the test through the link below:

MIDC Mock Test Link

How to Download MIDC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - https://midcrecruitment2019.cbtexam.in/Home/ListofExam.aspx Click on EXISTING USER to login into the portal, If you have Forgot User ID or Password then select other button After Login, basic details will be displayed. Click on the appropriate post and print MIDC Hall Ticket.

MIDC had invited applications for filling up 865 vacancies for the aforesaid posts from 17 July 2019 to 07 August 2019.