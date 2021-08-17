Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MIDC Admit Card 2021 for Helper, Peon and Driver Shortly: Download Assisatnt, JE and Other Posts Hall Ticket @midcindia.org

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai (MIDC) will the  release admit card of the exam for the post of Helper, Peon and Driver shortly on its website - midcindia.org. Download Admit Cards for Other Posts Here.

Created On: Aug 17, 2021 13:11 IST
MIDC Admit Card 2021

MIDC Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai (MIDC) will the  release admit card of the exam for the post of Helper, Peon and Driver shortly on its website - midcindia.org. 

MIDC has already uploaded level 1 Exam Admit Card for Assistant, Clerk Typist, Junior Engineer, Stenographer,Senior Accountant, Surveyor, Technical Assistant, Jodari, Pump Driver and Electrician Posts. MIDC Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can also download MIDC Assistant Admit Card and Other through the prescribed link:

MIDC Admit Card Download Link

MIDC Exam will be conducted as per the schedule below:

Post Name

Exam Date

Shift

Assistant

20 and 21 August 2021

Morning, Afternoon, Evening

Clerk Typist

23 and 24 August 2021

Morning, Afternoon, Evening

Junior Engineer (E&M)

25 August 2021

Morning

Junior Engineer (Civil)

25 August 2021

Afternoon, Evening

Fitter ( Grade -II)

26 August 2021

Morning

Surveyor

26 August 2021

Morning

Pump Operator ( Grade -II)

26 August 2021

Afternoon

Steno (Lower Grade)

26 August 2021

Afternoon

Senior Accountant

26 August 2021

Evening

Electrician ( Grade -II)

27 August 2021

Morning

Technical Assistant ( Grade -II)

27 August 2021

Afternoon

The candidates can practice for the test through the link below:

MIDC Mock Test Link

How to Download MIDC Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website - https://midcrecruitment2019.cbtexam.in/Home/ListofExam.aspx
  2. Click on EXISTING USER to login into the portal, If you have Forgot User ID or Password then select other button
  3. After Login, basic details will be displayed.
  4. Click on the appropriate post and print MIDC Hall Ticket.

MIDC had invited applications for filling up 865 vacancies for the aforesaid posts from 17 July 2019 to 07 August 2019.

