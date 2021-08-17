MIDC Admit Card 2021 for Helper, Peon and Driver Shortly: Download Assisatnt, JE and Other Posts Hall Ticket @midcindia.org

MIDC Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai (MIDC) will the release admit card of the exam for the post of Helper, Peon and Driver shortly on its website - midcindia.org.
MIDC has already uploaded level 1 Exam Admit Card for Assistant, Clerk Typist, Junior Engineer, Stenographer,Senior Accountant, Surveyor, Technical Assistant, Jodari, Pump Driver and Electrician Posts. MIDC Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can also download MIDC Assistant Admit Card and Other through the prescribed link:
MIDC Exam will be conducted as per the schedule below:
|
Post Name
|
Exam Date
|
Shift
|
Assistant
|
20 and 21 August 2021
|
Morning, Afternoon, Evening
|
Clerk Typist
|
23 and 24 August 2021
|
Morning, Afternoon, Evening
|
Junior Engineer (E&M)
|
25 August 2021
|
Morning
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
25 August 2021
|
Afternoon, Evening
|
Fitter ( Grade -II)
|
26 August 2021
|
Morning
|
Surveyor
|
26 August 2021
|
Morning
|
Pump Operator ( Grade -II)
|
26 August 2021
|
Afternoon
|
Steno (Lower Grade)
|
26 August 2021
|
Afternoon
|
Senior Accountant
|
26 August 2021
|
Evening
|
Electrician ( Grade -II)
|
27 August 2021
|
Morning
|
Technical Assistant ( Grade -II)
|
27 August 2021
|
Afternoon
The candidates can practice for the test through the link below:
How to Download MIDC Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website - https://midcrecruitment2019.cbtexam.in/Home/ListofExam.aspx
- Click on EXISTING USER to login into the portal, If you have Forgot User ID or Password then select other button
- After Login, basic details will be displayed.
- Click on the appropriate post and print MIDC Hall Ticket.
MIDC had invited applications for filling up 865 vacancies for the aforesaid posts from 17 July 2019 to 07 August 2019.