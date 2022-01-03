MIDHANI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 61 MT and Other Posts @midhani-india.in, Check Eligibility

MIDHANI has invited online application for the 61 MT and Manager post on its official website. Check MIDHANI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MIDHANI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has published a notification in the Employment News (01-07 January) 2022 for recruitment to the 61 posts of Management Trainee, Manager and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 January 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including BE/B.Tech in Electrical / Instrumentation/ Electrical & Electronics / Electrical & Instrumentation /MBBS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Important Dates for MIDHANI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 January 2022

Vacancy Details for MIDHANI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Management Trainee -Metallurgy : 22

Management Trainee Mechanical: 15

Management Trainee -Electrical: 06

Management Trainee Ceramic Engg.: 01

Management Trainee -Chemical Engg.:01

Management Trainee -Administration / HR : 04

Management Trainee - Civil: 03

Management Trainee - Safety:01

Assistant Manager -Materials Management: 03

Assistant Manager -Corporate Communication:01

Assistant Manager -Medical : 01

Assistant Manager - IT:01

Manager - Automation :01

Manager - Mechanical :01

Eligibility Criteria for MIDHANI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:



Educational Qualification:

Management Trainee -Metallurgy : 60 % marks in BE / B.Tech (Metallurgy / Material Science)

Management Trainee Mechanical: 60 % marks in BE / B.Tech (Mechanical / Production Engg)

Management Trainee -Electrical: 60 % marks in BE / B.Tech in Electrical / Instrumentation/ Electrical & Electronics / Electrical & Instrumentation

Management Trainee Ceramic Engg.: 60 % marks in BE / B.Tech in Ceramic Engineering

Management Trainee -Chemical Engg.: 60 % marks in BE / B.Tech in Chemical Engineering

Management Trainee -Administration / HR : Degree Preferably in Engg/ Physical Science and 2 years post graduate degree in MA(IR&PM)/ MSW(IR&PM)/MBA (HR) or equivalent

Management Trainee - Civil: 60 % marks in BE / B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Management Trainee - Safety:60% marks in BE/ B.Tech (Industrial Safety) or equivalent

Assistant Manager -Materials Management: 60% of marks in BE/B.Tech and MBA Preferably in Materials Management / PG Diploma in Materials Management. Degree in law preferred.

Assistant Manager -Corporate Communication:55% of marks in Graduation and Diploma in Public Relations / Journalism / Mass Communication

Assistant Manager -Medical : MBBS with registration in any State or Indian National Medical Council

Assistant Manager - IT:60% of marks in BE/B.Tech - Computer Science / Electronics and Communications

Manager - Automation :60% marks in BE/B.Tech in Electrical/ Instrumentation / Electrical & Electronics /Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Communication Engg.

Manager - Mechanical : 60% marks in BE/B.Tech – Mechanical

MIDHANI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How to Apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website ://www.midhani-india.in -> careers ->E-Recruitment and apply online on or before 15 January 2022.