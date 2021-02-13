Military Nursing Service 2021 Recruitment Notification: Apply Online for Indian Army MNS @joinindianarmy.nic.in from 17 Feb, Check Eligibility & Updates

Military Nursing Service 2021 Notification: Indian Army has published the notification for admission to 4 years B Sc. (Nursing) Course 2021 in the employment newspaper dated 13 February to 19 February 2021. Online Applications will be invited on official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in. Eligible and interested female candidates can register for MNS Recruitment 2021 from 17 February 2021 to 10 March 2021.

On successful completion of Nursing Training (4 years), the candidates will be granted Permanent / Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service, under the Terms and Conditions laid down for grant of such Commission

Successful applicants will be called for Indian Army Nursing Exam 2021 which is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of April 2021. Indian Army Nursing Admit card will be made available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in by 3rd week of Mar 2021.

Candidates can check the Military Nursing Service 2021 important dates, application process, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application submission for Military Nursing Service 2021: 17 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application for Military Nursing Service 2021: 10 March 2021

Exam Date: April 2021

Admit Card Release Date: Third week of April 2021

Interview Date - June 2021

Military Nursing Service Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 Years schooling) examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a Statutory/ Recognized Board/ University/ Examination Body. Candidates who will be appearing for final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally

Physical Standards:

Medical fitness will be determined as per standards applicable for Commission in the Armed Forces

Military Nursing Service Age Limit:

Candidate must be Born between 01 Oct 1996 and 30 Sep 2004 (both days inclusive)

Military Nursing Service Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Examination (CBE) followed by interview

Military Nursing Service Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions on Physics, Chemistry, General Intelligence, Biology and General English. The duration of the test is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Militry Nursing Service Interview

On the basis of CBE merit, candidates will be called for interview during Jun 2021

Final selection will be based on combined merit of CBE & interview, subject to medical fitness.

How to Apply for Military Nursing Service 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army Nursing Recruitment from 17 Feb 2021 to 10 Mar 2021 on joinindianarmy.nic.in

Application Fee:

Rs. 750/-. Candidates may pay the application fee online only

Military Nursing Service Notification Download 2021