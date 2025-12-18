MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Out at esb.mp.gov.in; Download Response Sheet and Raise Objections Till Dec 20

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who have attempted the examination between October 30 and December 15, 2025 can now check their response sheet pdfs from December 17, 2025.
The MP Police Answer Key contains the details, such as correct answer and option marked by candidate and it also allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the result gets released
MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Direct Link
The MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 link has been activated by MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download their response sheet pdf by logging into their account with their application number, TC Code and Date of Birth. If any candidate finds the discrepancy in the answer key, then they can raise objections till December 20, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025.
MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025
MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Overview
The MPESB has conducted the Computer Based Test to fill 7,500 vacancies for the post of Police Constable. MPESB has released the response sheet pdf for over 9.5 lakh candidates who attempted the examination. Check the table below for MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 overview
Feature
Details
Organization
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
Exam Name
MP Police Constable Recruitment Test 2025
Total Vacancies
7,500
Exam Dates
October 30 to December 15, 2025
Answer Key Release Date
December 17, 2025
Objection Window
December 17 to December 20, 2025
Official Website
esb.mp.gov.in
How to Download the MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025?
Candidates who have attempted the examination can now check official answer key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.
On the homepage click on the “latest updates” section and then on “Online Question/Answer Objection - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2025”.
Now enter the details such as application number, date of birth, and TAC code, and click on the login button.
Your MP Police Constable Response Sheet will be displayed on the screen and verify all the details mentioned in it.
Match the answer and calculate the estimated marks.
Save the PDF for future reference.
How to Raise Objections for the MP Police Answer Key?
If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the answer sheet pdf, then they can raise objections till December 20, 2025 by providing the supporting evidence and paying the required fees. Check the step-by-step procedure below to raise objections for the MP Police Answer Key 2025
Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.
On the homepage click on the “latest updates” section and then on “Online Question/Answer Objection - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2025”.
Now enter the details to log in and select the question to raise objection
Provide the supporting evidence and pay the required fees and click on the submit button
After reviewing all valid objections, the MPESB will release a Final Answer Key, which will be used to prepare the final merit list
