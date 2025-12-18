MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Out at esb.mp.gov.in; Download Response Sheet and Raise Objections Till Dec 20

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who have attempted the examination between October 30 and December 15, 2025 can now check their response sheet pdfs from December 17, 2025.

The MP Police Answer Key contains the details, such as correct answer and option marked by candidate and it also allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the result gets released

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

The MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 link has been activated by MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download their response sheet pdf by logging into their account with their application number, TC Code and Date of Birth. If any candidate finds the discrepancy in the answer key, then they can raise objections till December 20, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025.