Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for LDC (Lower Division Clerk) Posts under Sports Quota

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: Controllerate of Quality Assurance ( Small Arms), Ministry of Defence, has invited applications for Lower Division Clerk (Group C Non-Gazetted, Ministerial) Posts under Sports Quota. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format within 21 days (25 July) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Ministry of Defence LDC Recruitment Notification PDF



Important Date

Last Date of Application: within 21 days (25 July) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) under Sportsman Quota - Table Tennis

Ministry of Defence LDC Salary:

Pay Matrix Level-2. Minimum Pay Rs. 19,900/- as per 7th CPC

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence LDC Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th class passed or equivalent qualification from any recognized Board or university.

Sports Qualification:

Sports person who have represented a State or the Country in the National or International competition in the sports of Table Tennis. The certificate to be signed by the Secretary of the National Federation or Secretary of the State Association.

Sports person who have represented their University in the Inter-university Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the Table Tennis event. The certificate to be signed by the Dean of Sports or other officer in over all charge of sports of the University concerned

Sports person The have represented the State Schools Team in the National Sports/games for Schools conducted by All India School Games Federation in the Table Tennis event. The certificate to be signed by the Director of Additional/Joint or Deputy Director in overall charge of sports/games for Schools in the Directorate of Public Instructions/Education or the State.

Sports person who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive. The certificate to be signed by the Secretary or other officer in overall charge of Physical efficiency in the Ministry of Education & Social Welfare. Government of India.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 Years

Selection Process for Ministry of Defence LDC Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of performance in the field trials, written examination, Skill/Type Test as well as medical fitness and police verification report. There shall be no interview.

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence LDC Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the Controller, Controllerate of Quality Assurance (Small Ams). P.O - Ichapur-Nawabganj. North 24 Parganas, Pin - 743 144 clearly super-scribing "Application for the Post of 'Lower Division Clerk [Sportsman Quota Table Tennis] at SQAE(L). Hastings' on the top of the envelop within 21 days (25 July) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.