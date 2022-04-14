Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 24 Administrative/Judicial Member Posts

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Notification released for 24 Administrative and Judicial Member Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Defence (MOD) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Administrative and Judicial Member. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the offline mode latest by 2nd May 2022. The application form can be downloaded from the websites of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Tribunal viz. 'www. mod.qov. in' and "www.aftdelhi.nic.in''.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 May 2022

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Administrative Member - 12 Posts

Judicial Member - 12 Posts

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Administrative Member - According to the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules 2027, a person shall not be qualified for appointment as Administrative Member, unless he/she has held or has been holding the rank of Major General or above for a total period of three years in the Army or equivalent rank in the Navy or the Air Force; or has served for not less than one year as Judge Advocate General in the Army or the Navy or the Air Force, and is not below the rank of Major General, Commodore and Air Commodore respectively; or is a person of ability, integrity and standing having special knowledge of, and professional experience of not less than thirty years in, economics,

business, commerce, law, finance, accountancy/ management, industry, public affairs, administration or in any other matter useful to the Armed Forces Tribunal.

Judicial Member -According to the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules 2027, a person shall not be qualified for appointment as Judicial Member, unless he/she is/has been, a Judge of a High Court; or has, for ten years, been an advocate with substantial experience in litigation in service matters in Central Administrative Tribunal, Armed

Forces Tribunal, High Court or Supreme Court.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must have not completed the age of 50 years.

Download Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Notification (Judicial Member)

Download Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Notification (Administrative Member)

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can download application form from the official website and submit duly filled in application forms to secretary, Department of Defence, Room No.199-C, South Block, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi-110011 latest by o5:3o pM on or before 2 May 2022 (Monday).