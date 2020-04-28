Ministry of Tribal Affairs Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Young Consultant Posts

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Delhi Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi has invited applications for Young Consultant Posts in Bills and Cash Section of this Ministry for period of initially one year on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format by email on or before 15 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2020

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Young Consultant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Young Consultant - 1 Post

Salary:

Rs 33,000/- per month

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Young Consultant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognized University

One year of experience of working in Cash Section of Government Ministries/ Departments and having expertise in IT field and PFMS EIS module

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Young Consultant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

18 to 35 years

How to Apply for Ministry of Tribal Affairs Young Consultant Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications in the prescribed format along with the documents by email to Under Secretary (Establishment) Ministry of Tribal Affairs at reema.sharma@nic.in. The last date of submitting applications is 15 May 2020.

As per the official notice "The above said engagement is purely on temporary and on contract basis. The selected candidate will not have any right to seek regularization in any post in this Ministry. Further the selected person will be governed by the provisions contained in the guidelines for engagement of Consultants in this Ministry as amended from time to time.