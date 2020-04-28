Ministry of Tribal Affairs Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Young Consultant Posts

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Delhi Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi has invited applications for Young Consultant Posts in Bills and Cash Section of this Ministry for period of initially one year on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format by email on or before 15 May 2020.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2020
Ministry of Tribal Affairs Young Consultant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Young Consultant - 1 Post
Salary:
Rs 33,000/- per month
Ministry of Tribal Affairs Young Consultant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Graduation from a recognized University
- One year of experience of working in Cash Section of Government Ministries/ Departments and having expertise in IT field and PFMS EIS module
Ministry of Tribal Affairs Young Consultant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
18 to 35 years
Download Ministry of Tribal Affairs Young Consultant Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
How to Apply for Ministry of Tribal Affairs Young Consultant Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications in the prescribed format along with the documents by email to Under Secretary (Establishment) Ministry of Tribal Affairs at reema.sharma@nic.in. The last date of submitting applications is 15 May 2020.
As per the official notice "The above said engagement is purely on temporary and on contract basis. The selected candidate will not have any right to seek regularization in any post in this Ministry. Further the selected person will be governed by the provisions contained in the guidelines for engagement of Consultants in this Ministry as amended from time to time.