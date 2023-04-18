Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News and Updates Here

Mizoram Class HSSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: Mizoram board will be announcing the class 12 board results by the end of April 2023. Candidates can check here all the latest updates related to MBSE 12th results, toppers list and other details.

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023 Date & Time: Mizoram Board of School Education, is expected to announce the HSSLC board results by the end of April 2023. The board conducted the exams for the class 12 students from February 28 to March 24, 2023. Students who have appeared for the class 12 arts, science and commerce stream exams can visit the official website of the Mizoram board to check the results.

To download the Mizoram class 12 results 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link on the homepage. Candidates can download the mark sheet from the website for further admission purposes until the board issues the original mark sheets.

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023 Date and Time

Mizoram Board HSSLC class 12 results 2023 are expected to be announced by the last week of April or the first week of May 2023. Candidates can check below the tentative schedule for the announcement of the board results.

Particulars Dates Mizoram HSSLC Exam Date February 28 to March 24, 2023 Mizoram HSSLC Result April-May 2023

Official Links To Check HSSLC MBSE Result 2023

Mizoram Board HSSLC examination results 2023 will be announced on the official website by officials. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results by entering the class 12 roll number in the result link given. To check the results students can visit the official website - mbse.edu.in.

The Mizoram board HSSLC examination results will be announced online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the board results through the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Mizoram Board official website

Step 2: Click on the result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the class 12 roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Mizoram 12th result 2023 for further reference

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

The re-evaluation process for the class 12 exams will be conducted after the board results are announced. The applications for the Mizoram board 12th re-evaluation process are conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets rechecked for errors. The application form for the re-evaluation process will be made available on the official website of the Mizoram board. The results of the re-evaluation will be released soon after the process is completed.

Mizoram HSSLC Compartment Result 2023

Mizoram board class 12 compartment exams are conducted for the students unable to secure the required marks in the board exams. The applications for the compartment exams will be released shortly after the board results are announced. Students who failed to qualify the exams on the first attempt can submit the applications through the link given on the official website. The results of the HSSLC compartment exams will be announced a few weeks after the exams are conducted.

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Mizoram board will be announcing the details of the performance of the students in the class 12 board exams along with announcing the results. In 2022, a total of 11,908 students appeared for the HSSLC exams in all three streams. The overall pass percentage was 82.07%. Candidates can check the complete statistical details below.

Particulars Numbers Total number of students appeared 11,908 Total number of students pass 9,773 Total number of girls pass 5,174 Total number of girls pass 4599 Overall pass percentage 82.07 Overall pass percentage of girls 82.10 Overall pass percentage of boys 82.04

MBSE Grading System ForMizoram HSSLC

When releasing the Mizoram 12th marksheet the board will also mention the division secured by the students based on the mark range. The division system followed for the class 12 Mizoram board results is given below.